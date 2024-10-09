House Bill 2094 Printer's Number 2678

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in support of the indigent, further providing for relatives' liability and procedure; and making an editorial change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.