Notice on ID.me Customer Support Wait Times

Due to impacts from Hurricane Milton, claimants who use ID.me customer support this week for identity verification may temporarily experience some longer wait times. We appreciate your patience during this time as our partners prioritize their safety.

IWD will update claimants on any additional impacts over the next few days.

Please note: This development does not impact your ability to file an unemployment claim, or impact your ability to verify your identity through the self-identification process with ID.me. This may only impact those claimants who need additional assistance and contact ID.me through their customer support and video verification options.

Stay turned to IWD channels for additional updates. IWD unemployment customer service and local IowaWORKS offices remain available to help answer any other questions about your unemployment claim.

Verification Steps with ID.me

Information on the full identity verification process can be found at this ID.me page: Verifying with Iowa (IWD)

Verification Support from ID.me

Visit help.id.me to get support now. Claimants can ask the virtual assistant or submit a request through the online form. The ID.me member support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will get back to you as soon as possible via email.