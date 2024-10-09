Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,580 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2024 totaled $167.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of September 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $         22,005          
Global Discovery           1,688          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth           12,792          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth           3,177          
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity           360          
Non-U.S. Growth           13,217          
China Post-Venture           188          
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity           4,931          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value           2,863          
Value Income           17          
International Value Team    
International Value           46,605          
International Explorer           343          
Global Value Team    
Global Value           29,390          
Select Equity           338          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets           2,006          
Credit Team    
High Income           11,295          
Credit Opportunities           254          
Floating Rate           73          
Developing World Team    
Developing World           4,225          
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak           2,175          
Antero Peak Hedge           228          
International Small-Mid Team    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth           7,311          
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained           655          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities           1,024          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities           680          
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $         167,840          

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $97.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).


ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2024 Assets Under Management

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more