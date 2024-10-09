Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2024 totaled $167.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.8 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of September 30, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 22,005 Global Discovery 1,688 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,792 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,177 Global Equity Team Global Equity 360 Non-U.S. Growth 13,217 China Post-Venture 188 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,931 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,863 Value Income 17 International Value Team International Value 46,605 International Explorer 343 Global Value Team Global Value 29,390 Select Equity 338 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,006 Credit Team High Income 11,295 Credit Opportunities 254 Floating Rate 73 Developing World Team Developing World 4,225 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,175 Antero Peak Hedge 228 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,311 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 655 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,024 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 680 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 167,840

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $97.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).



ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

