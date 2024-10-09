Copa Holdings Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule
PANAMA CITY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:
|Earnings Release – Third Quarter 2024
|Date:
|November 20, 2024
|Time:
|After US market close
|This release will be available on our website:
|https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
|Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|Date:
|November 21, 2024
|Time:
|11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
|Join by phone:
|https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c5fad4759834cbf9ffe3519a9ec3128
|Webcast (listen-only):
|https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations
|Speakers:
|Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
|José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download, and install any necessary software.
If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.
