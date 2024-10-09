Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,576 in the last 365 days.

Copa Holdings Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – Third Quarter 2024
Date: November 20, 2024
Time: After US market close
This release will be available on our website: https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
   
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast  
Date: November 21, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c5fad4759834cbf9ffe3519a9ec3128
Webcast (listen-only): https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations
Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
  José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download, and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panama
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Copa Holdings Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more