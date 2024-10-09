REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 9, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On October 7, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons following a change to BlackRock’s group structure. Based on the notification, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,116,421 voting rights, consisting of 1,032,521 shares and 83,900 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.25% of the total number of voting rights on October 1, 2024 (34,389,015).

The notification dated October 3, 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer

: acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : October 1, 2024

: October 1, 2024 Threshold that is crossed : 3%

: 3% Denominator : 34,389,015

: 34,389,015 Notified details :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 1,016,861 1,006,161 2.93% BlackRock Fund Advisors 46 46 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,080 1,080 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 25,234 25,234 0.07% Subtotal 1,043,221 1,032,521 3.00% TOTAL 1,032,521 0 3.00% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 83,000 0.24% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 900 0.00% physical TOTAL 83,900 0.24%





TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 1,116,421 3.25%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held :





BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

Additional information : As a result of the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, there has been a change to BlackRock’s group structure. Upon the close of the transaction, BlackRock, Inc. was renamed BlackRock Finance, Inc. and a NewCo became the publicly listed company with the name BlackRock, Inc.





*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah

Loic Moreau, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



