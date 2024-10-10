VirtualPBX Web Phone 3.0 Released To Customers

Our customers’ feedback has been instrumental in shaping the new VirtualPBX Web Phone.” — Daniel Ruiz, Chief Technology Officer, VirtualPBX

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX is excited to announce the release of its new Web Phone, a cutting-edge solution for modern businesses to streamline their communications directly through a web browser—no physical hardware required. Designed for businesses of all sizes, particularly those with remote and mobile teams, the VirtualPBX Web Phone has a brand new interface that allows users to make and receive calls, check voicemails, and manage communications from anywhere, at any time.Web Phone 3.0 HighlightsThe VirtualPBX Web Phone is packed with advanced features that make it a game-changer for any business. Customers can enjoy the freedom of browser-based convenience, accessing their business phone system from any device without the need for hardware.The VirtualPBX Web Phone is ideal for teams that operate remotely or businesses looking to simplify their communication systems without sacrificing functionality. The newest Web Phone can be added to users on VirtualPBX Business Phone plans for a unified experience, and to stay connected across all devices—desktop, tablet, or smartphone.“Our customers’ feedback has been instrumental in shaping the new VirtualPBX Web Phone. We designed this iteration to address the needs of remote and on-the-go teams, ensuring that it’s not just feature-rich, but also aligned with the way businesses communicate today.” — Daniel Ruiz, Chief Technology Officer, VirtualPBX.Update Caller ID On The FlyDesigned to keep up with busy schedules – click to update caller ID, queue status, do not disturb, and device settings, plus easily reference feature codes.Easily Manage VoicemailCheck voicemail messages from right inside the Web Phone – review, read, listen, and delete voicemails more easily than ever before.Never Miss A NotificationTake advantage of enhanced call notifications – with both visual pop-ups and sound alerts, get instantly notified when a call comes in.VirtualPBX Web Phone 3.0 Availability And PricingIncluded with VirtualPBX’s Pro and Ultra plans, the Web Phone is part of our commitment to rapid implementation . Customers' first admin users will have a Web Phone automatically provisioned for instant use, ensuring teams can hit the ground running. For Starter plan customers, Web Phones can be added for just $9.99/mo each.Existing VirtualPBX customers will receive immediate access to the Web Phone 3.0, replacing the Web Phone 2.0 interface and allowing them to enjoy its benefits without delay. New customers signing up today will also have this powerful tool at their fingertips.Experience The Future Of Business Communication TodayWith its browser-based design and powerful feature set, the VirtualPBX Web Phone is the ultimate solution for businesses aiming to simplify and enhance their communication systems. Say goodbye to clunky hardware and hello to streamlined, efficient communications with VirtualPBX.About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, Messaging, POTS replacement, and Contact Center solutions for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.