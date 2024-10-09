Liaison Technology Group Partners with Laundry Jet to Enhance Home Automation in Illinois

Liaison Technology Group, a pioneer in home automation, announces a new partnership with Laundry Jet to bring innovative laundry solutions.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liaison Technology Group, a renowned provider of sophisticated home automation systems , is pleased to announce a new partnership with Laundry Jet, introducing a revolutionary laundry chute system to Illinois. This collaboration aims to redefine laundry management in Chicago, Decatur, Northfield, and the surrounding region with advanced technology that streamlines daily chores.Laundry Jet's system is celebrated for transforming how laundry is handled in homes and businesses. Utilizing a high-powered air suction mechanism, the system transports clothing directly from bedrooms or bathrooms to the laundry room, offering a seamless solution that saves time and reduces physical effort."Partnering with Laundry Jet allows us to offer our Illinois customers a novel and efficient way to manage their household chores," said Steven Webb, CEO of Liaison Technology Group. "This integration of smart home technology with practical applications ensures our clients enjoy enhanced convenience and efficiency."The partnership aims to meet the modern needs of residents in Chicago, Northfield, and Decatur by combining Liaison Technology Group's expertise in home automation with Laundry Jet's innovative approach to home logistics.About: Liaison Technology Group is an award-winning provider of cutting-edge home automation solutions including lighting control, advanced audiovisual systems, video surveillance, and customized smart home integrations. The company is committed to improving the functionality and aesthetics of residential and commercial spaces in Chicago, Decatur, Northfield, and the region through automation technology.

