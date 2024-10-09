Justice Department Obtains Injunction to Prevent California Company from Manufacturing and Distributing Adulterated Food Following Listeria Outbreak

A federal court yesterday enjoined a California company from manufacturing and distributing adulterated food products following a listeria outbreak linked to multiple hospitalizations and two deaths.

In a civil complaint filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, the United States alleged that Rizo Lopez Foods Inc., along with its president, chief executive officer and co-owner, Edwin Rizo, and its chief financial officer, secretary and co-owner Tomas Rizo, violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) at the company’s facility in Modesto, California, by manufacturing and distributing adulterated food products. Rizo Lopez Foods produced cotija cheese and other cheeses, yogurt, sour cream and other foods sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas and 365 Whole Foods Market.

The complaint further alleged that, in January, Hawaiian state health officials detected Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono), the bacterial pathogen that can cause listeriosis, in cheese made by the defendants. The government further alleged that during a subsequent inspection of the defendant’s facility, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found L. mono in two locations as well as various insanitary conditions. The complaint alleged that a genetic analysis matched the L. mono strain collected in Hawaii to the strain from defendants’ facility, as well as to L. mono samples from patients sickened as early as 2014 during a years-long listeriosis outbreak. An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control identified 26 cases of listeriosis in 11 states linked to the same L. mono strain. The CDC reported that 23 individuals were hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, including two patients who died. In February, Rizo Lopez recalled all cheese and dairy products produced at their facility.

“Food manufacturers have an important responsibility to ensure the safety of their products,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department and FDA will continue to work closely on enforcement actions against food manufacturers who fail to meet their obligations and put the health of their customers at risk.”

“Food producers in the Eastern District of California feed the nation,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California. “Our office is committed to assuring compliance with the FDCA throughout the District.”

The defendants agreed to settle the suit and be bound by a consent decree of permanent injunction. The injunction entered by the court permanently enjoins the defendants from violating the FDCA. As part of the settlement, the defendants represented that they have discontinued all operations related to preparing and processing food. Under the permanent injunction, the defendants must notify FDA in advance of resuming such operations, comply with specific remedial measures set forth in the injunction and allow FDA to inspect their facility, including the buildings, sanitation-related systems, equipment, utensils, all articles of food and relevant records.

Trial Attorney David G. Crockett Jr. and Senior Trial Attorney James Nelson of the Justice Department’s Civil Division prosecuted this case, with assistance from Assistant Chief Counsel for Enforcement Lauren Fash of the FDA’s Office of Chief Counsel.

Additional information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts can be found at www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch.

The claims resolved by the consent decree announced today are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability.

