CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) Proposer’s Day

The Proposer’s Day is intended to familiarize potential applicants with the objectives and structure of the NAPMP Advanced Packaging Research and Development Notice of Intent (NOI), published on July 19, 2024. It will bring potential applicants together in a collaborative atmosphere to network and support partnerships among the community.

On July 19, 2024, CHIPS R&D released a Notice of Intent (NOI) to invest up to $1.55 billion for funding across the five research and development areas (RDAs) outlined in the NAPMP vision paper. CHIPS R&D expects to issue a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to solicit proposals for activities that will establish and accelerate domestic advanced packaging through investments in five RDAs: (1) Equipment, Tools, Processes, and Process Integration; (2) Power Delivery and Thermal Management; (3) Connector Technology, including Photonics and Radio Frequency (RF); (4) Chiplets Ecosystem; and (5) Co-design/Electronic Design Automation (EDA).

For industry representatives, technical experts, researchers, and semiconductor industry alliances. CHIPS R&D expects eligible lead applicants and subrecipients will include for-profit organizations; non-profit organizations; accredited institutions of higher education, including community and technical colleges and minority serving institutions; and state, local, territorial, and Tribal government. It is expected that the NOFO will require that applicants must be domestic entities, meaning entities incorporated in the United States (including U.S. territories) with their principal place of business in the United States, including U.S. territories, and will potentially be subject to other eligibility requirements.