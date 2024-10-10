Heimdall Power Unveils Two-Week Plan for FERC 881 Compliance and DLR Adoption

With Less Than a Year to Meet New Standards, The Grid Enhancing Technology Company Enables Quick Adoption for Utilities–and a Blueprint for Real-Time Ratings

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heimdall Power, the global grid enhancing technology company, today shares a new plan to enable U.S. utilities to both comply with and exceed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) 881 mandate in as few as two weeks. The company has laid out a blueprint to scale the installation of thousands of its Neuron sensors (or “Magic Balls”) to high voltage power lines across the country’s grids. As a result, utilities will be able to quickly achieve Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR), a step beyond the FERC-mandated Ambient Adjusted Ratings (AAR), in advance of the July 2025 deadline–laying the foundation for upcoming real-time rating requirements.

With ten months remaining until the new regulation goes into effect, utilities are weighing the short-term need for compliance and the long-term need to maximize the transmission capacity of their existing grids. Achieving either will require introducing software and hardware that they don’t currently have to miles of power lines. Some independent operators are requesting as long as three-year extensions to determine the best path forward. Others are considering how new technology can help them go beyond the FERC-required daily or hourly ratings.

Heimdall Power’s plan satisfies the needs of both types of operators: those seeking on-time compliance with FERC 881 and those eager to set up the early foundation for their ultimate move to Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR).

Heimdall Power’s Two-Week Compliance Blueprint consists of:

● Neuron sensors that gather real-time data. The company’s sphere-shaped Neuron sensors sit on high-voltage power lines to collect and measure the hyper-local factors that influence transmission capacity: current, voltage, line angle, temperature and weather conditions.

● Software that puts this data into action. Heimdall Power’s software then leverages machine learning algorithms to synthesize this data and understand power lines’ real-time transmission capacity.

● 15-second sensor installations via drone. Instead of relying on the traditional 6-linemen teams, Heimdall Power deploys 2-person drone crews to oversee the autonomous installation of its Neuron sensors to power lines. Each installation takes under a minute to complete.

● Installation of 800 sensors per week. With twenty drone crews operating simultaneously, the company can currently achieve up to 800 Neuron installations per week. A company that needs 1,600 sensors or less will have what they need to not only comply with–but to surpass FERC 881 optimization requirements–in two weeks.

● Setting the stage for Dynamic Line Ratings. While FERC 881’s mandate only requires hourly or weekly measurements, utilities with Heimdall Power’s Neurons will now have the infrastructure they need to achieve Dynamic Line Ratings–or real-time insights into the hyper-local conditions at different points across their grid. As energy demand increases, utilities will need this acute level of insight to not only better navigate stressors and minimize service interruptions, but to also unlock up to 40% more capacity from their existing grid.

“The upcoming FERC 881 order is merely the first domino to fall in a slew of upcoming enhancements that utilities will need to make to keep up with the increasing demand for electricity,” said Jørgen Festervoll, CEO of Heimdall Power. “The good news is that this regulation is prompting companies to consider how they can use technology to unlock transmission capacity they’ve never been able to access. Those that view this moment as an opportunity to lay the foundation for dynamic line ratings can increase their transmission capacity by a significant margin–and avoid the years-long infrastructure projects that once seemed like the only option.”

Heimdall Power recently caught the attention of the U.S. Department of Energy and was invited to the White House after its success unlocking up to 42.8% more transmission capacity for Great River Energy.

In April, the company kicked off the country’s largest grid-optimization project to date with the power cooperative that now has sensors on power lines spanning Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

About Heimdall Power

Heimdall Power is a grid enhancing technology company that specializes in making the world's grids smarter, more capable and more sustainable. Heimdall Power’s technology is in use by over 40 power grids in 17 countries, across Europe, Asia and in the United States. It has successfully increased power grid capacity for companies like Swissgrid, Austrian Power Grid, TenneT and Great River Energy by as much as 40%. The company designs and develops industrial devices and smart software solutions in support of its mission to enable swift, secure and affordable energy transitions around the world. Heimdall Power was founded in 2016 with European headquarters in Oslo, Norway and U.S. headquarters located in Charlotte, North Carolina.



