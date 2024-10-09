Governor Hochul Announces Major Reduction in Gun Violence and Signs Legislation Strengthening New York's Nation-Leading Gun Laws

The legislation signed today by Governor Hochul included:

Legislation S6649/A2882 requires firearms dealers and gunsmiths to post warnings at sites where firearms are sold and distribute warnings at the time of sale. These warnings must state that firearms increase the risk of suicide, death during domestic disputes and/or unintentional death to children.

State Senator Michael Gianaris said, “Education and information are key to responsible gun ownership, which will prevent injury and improve public safety. I am proud to have shepherded this proposal through the Senate and to now see it enacted into law.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “I am pleased to see Governor Hochul sign into law my Bill, A.2882. It's a significant step forward in our efforts to protect families and communities across New York. This law ensures that firearms dealers must clearly warn purchasers of the dangers that weapons pose in the home, particularly the increased risk of suicide, domestic violence, and accidental deaths, especially among children. By providing this information and directing individuals in crisis to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, we are equipping people with the resources they need to make informed decisions and keep their loved ones safe.”

Legislation S7365B/A10053A adds the definition of “pistol converter” to Penal Law Section 265.00, which details definitions relating to firearms. Pistol converter is defined as a device that can be attached to the slide of a semi-automatic pistol and interfere with the trigger mechanism, allowing the user to discharge a number of shots rapidly or automatically with one continuous pull of the trigger. The legislation also amends General Business Law to require the gun industry to take “reasonable steps” to prevent the installation and use of pistol converters on their products.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, "It's outrageous that for as little as fifty bucks you can buy a device that transforms a regular pistol into a machine gun capable of firing 15 rounds in under two seconds. Gun makers like Glock know these devices, called auto-sears or “Glock switches”, are widely available, but they've chosen to do nothing about it, putting profits before the public's safety. My legislation with Assemblymember Simon (S.7365B) will require Glock and all gun manufacturers to take reasonable steps to ensure their products aren’t compatible with machine gun conversion devices or face the consequences of legal liability. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is signing our bill today and for the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and my colleagues in the Legislature who once again are standing up to the gun lobby to make New York a safer place.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “New Yorkers are sick of weapons manufacturers ignoring their role in the gun violence epidemic in this nation -- so we are taking action where they won't. I am proud that my first-in-the-nation bill has been signed into law, holding Glock and other Glock-like firearm manufacturers accountable for failing to take action to ensure that their handguns can’t be easily converted into illegal fully-automatic machine guns. For four decades Glock has known that its pistols can be easily and cheaply converted. No other major firearm manufacturer uses this too easily convertible design. It’s time to put people over profit and hold Glock and Glock wannabes to account. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bill, my Senate sponsor Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and all the advocates for working to prevent gun violence.”

Legislation S3340/A5873 requires the court to notify the statewide registry of orders of protection and warrants when a temporary and/or final extreme risk protection order (ERPO) is issued, ensuring that ERPOs are tracked in the statewide registry of orders of protection and warrants.

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am proud and grateful that my bill, S.3340, to modernize the state’s process for filing extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs or “Red Flag Laws”), has been signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of this important package to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence. By requiring all temporary and permanent ERPOs to be reported to the statewide computerized registry for orders of protection and arrest warrants, we can ensure police know when someone has an outstanding ERPO and better protect victims who face an ongoing risk of violence from someone in their life. I want to thank Assemblymember Chuck Lavine for his partnership on this legislation, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for her leadership, and Governor Hochul for signing it into law today.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for continuing to protect our communities with strong but sensible gun legislation. By keeping guns away from those who are at a high risk of using them to hurt other people or themselves, the state’s so-called ‘ERPO’ (extreme risk protection order) is a necessary tool at the disposal of judges. This new law, which I proudly sponsored in the Assembly, provides necessary enhancements to modernize the existing ERPO law and will help it do what it was intended to do in the first place, save lives.”

Legislation A7717B/S8589A allows police agencies instead of individual police officers to be listed as the petitioner in an ERPO proceeding.

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bipartisan bill into law to protect our officers. It is imperative that we protect the identities of our law enforcement officers as they carry out these vital orders to protect our communities.”

Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace said, “New York’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law is a crucial tool to get firearms away from dangerous individuals. Officers have used these orders to save countless lives, including many domestic violence survivors,” said Assemblymember Wallace. "This legislation streamlines the process by allowing law enforcement officers to apply for these orders while still protecting their personal privacy. I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this legislation to strengthen our red flag laws and protect the public from gun violence.”

Legislation S8479A/A9862A requires credit and debit card issuers to use the firearms and ammunition retailers merchant category code (MCC) created by the International Organization for Standardization in 2022 for businesses whose highest sales value is from the combined sale of firearms, firearms accessories, or ammunition, and it empowers the State Attorney General to bring an enforcement action for any violation that is not cured within 30 days, which can result in fines up to $10,000 for noncompliance. New York becomes the third state, joining California and Colorado, to enact this requirement.

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “Banks routinely use data to identify and deter all kinds of illicit activity, but one industry-- the gun industry-- has fought tooth and nail to prevent this kind of risk analysis. By signing this bill into law, New York is establishing a common standard for all industries and ensuring that obviously suspicious patterns of firearm purchases can be detected. I'm grateful to my partner, Assemblymember Michaelle Solages, and to Governor Hochul for continuing our work to put safer streets ahead of the gun industry's profits.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “This legislation creates a valuable new tool to help stop the proliferation of gun violence in New York. Law enforcement and financial institutions must be able to swiftly identify suspicious purchasing patterns, particularly when it involves firearms or ammunition. Enhancing recognition of these dangerous trends empowers law enforcement to act decisively to prevent future tragedies. I am deeply thankful to Governor Hochul for her leadership on gun safety and to Senator Myrie for his partnership on this critical legislation. This life-saving bill would not have become law without the relentless efforts of gun violence prevention groups, survivors, and victims’ families, whose courage remains a driving force in making our state safer.”

Executive Director of Guns Down America Hudson Munoz said, "Practically every industry has a unique merchant category code: Bookstores, bakeries, wig & toupee shops, record stores, florists, dry cleaners, dating services—but not gun stores. With Gov. Hochul's signature, this new state law allows banks and credit card companies to formally bring the firearms industry into the banking system and creates a mechanism to detect and deter gun crime. Considering how widely these codes apply across industries, the only thing controversial about the gun store merchant code is that it wasn't in place already."