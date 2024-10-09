Southern California Reproductive Center Highlights the Importance of Embryo Safety

Robyn O’Leary, Laboratory Manager at SCRC.

Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC), a fertility clinic in Southern California, is highlighting the critical importance of embryo safety.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC), a fertility clinic with multiple locations in Southern California, is raising awareness about the meticulous processes they follow to store all embryos, eggs and sperm in their cryopreservation liquid nitrogen tanks. SCRC has 22 staff members who work inside the ART laboratory at the Beverly Hills location, a state-of-the-art laboratory focused on patient care.Robyn O’Leary is the laboratory manager at SCRC and has been in embryology for the past 15 years. She said their cryo tanks must be kept at negative 190 degrees Celsius at all times and take an extreme amount of maintenance. She said her team’s diligence and care is something they take pride in.“We are monitoring our tanks at all times, physically checking all of our tanks twice a day and refilling them at least twice a week,” said O’Leary. “There is an alarm system attached to each tank, measuring the levels of liquid nitrogen and the temperature of each tank every minute. When you neglect or do not update your protocols for cryo tank maintenance, that’s when you can lose embryos. At SCRC, we’ve never experienced that in our 25 years of operating and take pride in the level of care our patients receive and the trust they have in us. We go through extensive training to minimize chances of mistakes. My job as a manager is to set the embryologists up for success by making sure our protocols stay up to date and to optimize patient care.”With the help of incubators and microscopes, it is the embryologist's responsibility to take care of the eggs, sperm, and embryos when they are outside of the body. Most days are spent collecting samples during retrievals, grading embryos, fertilizing the eggs, and transferring embryos back into the uterus.“When we take care of our embryos and care for these tanks, we truly are our patients’ first babysitters and it’s very rewarding to play such a vital role in helping people build their families,” said O’Leary. “We never discard any embryos, eggs or sperm unless a patient consents to it. This way we there is no confusion about what the patient’s wishes are. When our patients trust us to provide the best care for them and their embryos, it helps reduce a significant layer of stress.”For those looking to learn more or interested in seeing a fertility specialist, go to scrcivf.com to book an appointment.About SCRC:Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is an innovative fertility clinic that focuses on respect and compassion through its values of being inclusive and supporting a diverse patient population. Its doctors and fertility specialists are pioneers in the fields of assisted reproductive technology and endocrinology. For more than 25 years, the fertility specialists at SCRC have been a ranking choice in Southern California. Patients can visit offices in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Pasadena and Ventura.

