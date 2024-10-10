Bluecore Brings Customers to the Center of Retailers' Experimentation

Retail Technology Company Launches New Experimentation Hub to Elevate Testing Beyond Individual Channels and Campaigns to Support Customer-Led Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluecore, the retail technology company that creates constant customer movement for more than 400 brands, today announced the launch of its Experimentation Hub. Now, retailers can test their marketing against larger customer-centric goals such as increasing first-time buyer conversions or improving purchase frequency, instead of focusing solely on individual campaign and channel-level tests that remain the industry standard. The new Experimentation Hub enables marketers to test campaigns across critical audiences, including new buyers, retained and reactivated customers, so they can identify and prioritize the strategies that improve health and progression of customers and drive growth.

With limited resources across marketing, technology and analytics, retailers often struggle to manage robust experimentation programs. This leads to testing small changes within channel execution that often fail to generate noticeable impact on a retailer’s overall financial performance. And with multiple small tests running at any given time, marketers can often lose visibility into results and leave winning strategies on the table. As customer acquisition costs rise, marketers need to prioritize driving engagement and revenue within their existing customer base–which requires testing for customer performance, rather than channel performance.

Bluecore's Experimentation Hub elevates testing to the customer-level, bringing together testing across channels and campaigns. The new hub enables marketers to pull results out of silos to test against critical customer metrics, like first-time buyer conversion rate, average order value (AOV) and purchase frequency. By shifting the focus of experimentation to revenue-driving outcomes, marketers have more predictable return on testing spend and can better optimize their programs for incremental revenue growth.

The launch of the Experimentation Hub is an extension of Bluecore’s customer analytics product and broader customer movement-focused suite of products and services. Bluecore works with brands and retailers to identify the specific customer performance metrics and goals, such as increasing first-time buyer conversions or improving purchase frequency, to reach their desired growth rates. As part of this, the company powers customer intelligence and automations to predict the behaviors and movement of individual customers across new buyer, retained and reactivated audiences. The Experimentation Hub allows marketers to continually test across these audiences to identify the most impactful strategies and tactics to achieve their performance goals and drive revenue.

“Experimentation is critical for retailers to determine what’s working and what’s not as part of their marketing strategies, but the only way to make decisions that will impact customer behavior and drive growth is by first understanding the signals of shoppers that indicate movement toward retention or churn,” said Dave Lokes, VP of Digital Strategy at Bluecore. “With the Experimentation Hub, we’re putting customers front and center to retailers’ testing and offering a holistic approach to customer movement so marketers can analyze, execute and test towards their goals, all within the Bluecore platform.”

Bluecore’s Experimentation Hub automates the results of every test, so marketers don’t need to do manual calculations and can quickly see if their tests have reached statistical significance to scale winning results. Marketers can view customer performance metrics for each test, such as average order value, orders and revenue per customer and conversion rates (CVR), and observe short- and long-term insights for audiences, including week-over-week and rolling 12-month comparisons. They can view every active, paused, or completed test within the hub and all data is available in the platform and exportable for analytics teams.

Bluecore’s retail shopper identification and customer movement technology quickly generates incremental revenue for enterprise brands by turning more anonymous shoppers into known customers, and repeatedly and efficiently moving them through the purchase funnel.

With transparent identification and real-time product data built directly into campaign workflows, alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can bypass manual processes to trigger 100s of communications based on any signal and automate the content, offer, recommendation, timing of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper.

More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive profitable growth, including Tapestry, Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia. For more information, visit Bluecore.

