UPDATE -- InterDigital and Lenovo agree to enter into new license agreement – final terms to be determined in binding arbitration

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it agreed to enter into a new patent license agreement with Lenovo. The parties will enter into binding arbitration to determine the final terms of the new agreement.



As part of the agreement to arbitrate, both parties have agreed to settle all pending litigations between them.

“When disputes do arise in licensing negotiations, binding arbitration provides for a sophisticated global dispute resolution mechanism,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “I look forward to the conclusion of the arbitration.”

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

