VR Narrative Action JRPG "SOUL COVENANT" Wins 11 categories and 8 Top Prizes at the NYX Game Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirdverse is pleased to announce that the VR narrative action game SOUL COVENANT (Developed by Thirdverse Co., Ltd., CEO: Masaru Ohnogi, Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) has won 11 categories, including 8 GRAND Winner awards, at the international NYX Game Awards.■Grand Winner（最高賞）・Meta Quest VR Game - Best Game Design・Meta Quest VR Game - Best Character Design・Meta Quest VR Game - Best Visual Art・Meta Quest VR Game - Role-Playing Game (RPG)・Meta Quest VR Game - Action・Meta Quest VR Game - Multiplayer・Sony PlayStation Game - VR/AR・PC Game - VR/AR■Gold Winner・Meta Quest VR Game - Best Storytelling・Meta Quest VR Game - Best Music・Meta Quest VR Game - Best Narrative■ Winner of 11 Categories, Including 8 Top Prizes at the NYX Game Awards!At the NYX Game Awards, an international competition organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA) to recognize creative talent in the gaming industry and shine a light on a wide range of games from indie titles to AAA blockbusters, SOUL COVENANT won 8 GRAND Winner awards, the highest honor. Additionally, it received 3 Gold Winner awards.■ GRAND Winner (Top Awards)- Meta Quest VR Game - Best Game Design- Meta Quest VR Game - Best Character Design- Meta Quest VR Game - Best Visual Art- Meta Quest VR Game - Role-Playing Game (RPG)- Meta Quest VR Game - Action- Meta Quest VR Game - Multiplayer- Sony PlayStation Game - VR/AR- PC Game - VR/AR■ Gold Winner- Meta Quest VR Game - Best Storytelling- Meta Quest VR Game - Best Music- Meta Quest VR Game - Best NarrativeSOUL COVENANT is set in a near-future, post-apocalyptic Japan, where humanity engages in epic battles against the machines. It emphasizes storytelling and immersive experiences, with intuitive and easy-to-use combat, making it accessible for first-time VR gamers.Players who have not yet experienced SOUL COVENANT are encouraged to give it a try and immerse themselves in this post-apocalyptic adventure.--------------------------------------------------------------------◆About SOUL COVENANT--------------------------------------------------------------------Platform: Meta Quest 2,3 / PlayStationVR2 / SteamGenre: VR Narrative Action JRPGPrice: Meta Quest 2 / 3 $39.99 / PlayStation VR2 $49.99 / Steam $49.99Release Date: April 18, 2024Voice: English, JapaneseSubtitles: English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional ChineseRating: ESRB17+Website: https://soul-covenant.com/ Meta Quest： https://www.meta.com/experiences/6613144082114849/ PlayStationVR2: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10008098 Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237740/SOUL_COVENANT/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Soulcovenant_vr X: https://x.com/soulcovenant_en Discord: https://discord.gg/DVdqRyWZKt

