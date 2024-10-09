Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Elections Updates For Six Counties Impacted by Hurricane Helene

October 9, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Today, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced important election updates for the six counties impacted by Hurricane Helene. Dedicated state and local election officials are working diligently to ensure all registered voters in these communities who want to cast a ballot, whether in person or absentee-by-mail, can do so for the Nov. 5 State and Federal Election.

“The devastation experienced in northeast Tennessee is heartbreaking and unimaginable,” said Secretary Hargett. “However, I continue to be amazed at the planning and resiliency of our local election officials. We have been working with our local elections administrators — Josh Blanchard, Sarah Fain, Tracy Harris, Dana Jones, Cheri Lipford, and Justin Reaves — throughout the entirety of this disaster, and their unwavering leadership and commitment will ensure this election proceeds as planned, so registered voters have the opportunity to vote.”

In the days following the historic flooding, Secretary Hargett and Coordinator Goins spoke with and visited with local elections officials in each county. They heard the challenges many have faced since the storm’s arrival on September 27. The Secretary of State’s office reiterated its commitment to provide necessary resources to these counties as they prepare to continue conducting a safe and secure election.

“Our elections community remains united, and we stand with northeast Tennessee, and our local elections officials,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We are incredibly proud of these heroes for the courage and strength they have shown under extraordinary circumstances, and we know this election will be successful in their respective communities because of their efforts.”

Further information for each county impacted by Hurricane Helene is shown below and is also available at https://sos.tn.gov/elections/guides/helene-recovery-and-voting. As new information becomes available, this site will be updated. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 16, and it continues through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Carter County:

Two Election Day polling places have temporarily been changed and voters in the impacted areas will vote at their temporary location on Election Day. Notices are being sent to local media and letters are being mailed to the impacted voters.

Hampton High School (Tiger Valley Precinct) will vote at Hampton Elementary

Elk Mill VFD (Elk Mills Precinct) will vote at Little Milligan Elementary

Early Voting: Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Monday through Friday (9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon)



Cocke County:

The Election Commission has moved to 157 Western Plaza Drive, Newport, TN 37821

The new mailing address is PO Box 459, Newport, TN 37822.

Early Voting: Western Plaza Shopping Center, 157 Western Plaza Drive, Newport, TN 37821 Monday through Friday (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon) with extended hours October 30 and 31 (9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)



Greene County:

All locations are expected to be open by Election Day. Voters are encouraged to monitor road conditions for possible closures.

Early Voting: Greene County Election Commission, 311 CCU Boulevard, Suite 1, Greeneville, TN 37745 Monday, Wednesday, Friday (8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.), Tuesday and Thursday (8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.), Saturday (8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)



Johnson County:

Access to the Trade Community Center polling place is limited. Election officials are monitoring repairs to HWY 421 to determine if additional adjustments are needed. The Trade Community Center polling location is expected to be open. If this changes, notice will be widely distributed.

Early Voting: National Guard Armory, 1923 S Shady Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 Monday (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.), Tuesday through Friday (8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.), Saturday (8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon)



Unicoi County:

Election Day Voting at the Temple Hill Elementary School will now occur in the library. Voters can gain access at the left rear of the building.

Early Voting: 106 Nolichucky Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650 Oct. 16-18 and 28-30 (8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.), Oct. 21-25 (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon); Thursday, Oct. 31 (8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)



Washington County:

Early Voting: Johnson City Fire Station #8, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray, TN 37615 Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, TN 37604 Old Jonesborough Middle School, 308 Forest Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659 Monday through Friday (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon), Extended hours October 29th (9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.) Washington College Academy, 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681 October 22-26, Tuesday through Friday (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon)



Election officials are also specifically monitoring absentee ballots that have been sent to affected areas. Voters can track their ballot status online at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ in areas where internet access is available. They can also call 877-850-4959.

If you have already requested an absentee ballot and it has been lost or you need it sent to a new location, contact your county election commission to spoil your current ballot so they can reissue a ballot.

Absentee by-mail ballots are available to voters who qualify. These categories include voters who have been displaced and are now outside their county, as well as relief workers from other Tennessee counties who are working in affected areas. Contact information for relief workers’ home counties can be found at GoVoteTN.gov.

Citizens needing to obtain a photo ID can do so at any of the temporary locations listed below. Temporary photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security are valid photo IDs for in-person voting.

Elizabethton Driver Services Center

1741 HWY 19 E Bypass

Elizabethton, TN 37643

Newport Grammar School

301 College Street

Newport, TN 37821

Unicoi Police Department

3600 Unicoi Drive

Unicoi, TN 37692

The following regular driver services centers and county clerk locations remain open:

Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center

1210 Hal Henard Road

Greeneville, TN 37743

Johnson County Clerk (Duplicates and Renewals of Non-CDL Only)

222 West Main Street

Mountain City, TN 37683

Johnson City Driver Services Center

4717 Lake Park Drive

Johnson City, TN 37615

