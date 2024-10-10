ClearML Launches Solution to Power GPU-as-a-Service Offerings, Providing Superior Account Management for CSPs and Telcos

ClearML Launches New Solution to Power GPU-as-a-Service Offerings, Providing Superior Account Management for CSPs and Telcos

ClearML's GPU-as-a-Service Gives CSPs & Telcos Secure Multi-tenancy and Superior Billing Capabilities, as well as Customer Access to ClearML’s AI Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearML , the leading solution for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, today announced the launch of a robust, multi-tenant GPU-as-a-Service solution for cloud service providers (CSPs) and telcos so they can provide isolated, segregated networks for each customer within their infrastructures.The new offering includes real-time account usage reporting that can be easily integrated into CSPs’ and telcos’ billing systems to better manage their cost to serve. In addition, it expands their portfolio offerings with access to ClearML’s AI Platform for customers needing an AI development and deployment platform. With ClearML, CSPs and telcos are now able to offer additional AI services to their end customers (while further optimizing the utilization of their resources) and extract more value from their existing computing infrastructure.With ClearML, CSPs and telcos can optimize the compute they’ve purchased by:-- Securely Offering Multi-tenancy on their Compute: CSPs and telcos can monetize their existing computing infrastructure by offering completely secure and confidential AI/HPC computing to tenants with private workspaces and queues for training and inference workloads. ClearML makes it easy to offer and manage on-demand compute for tenants sharing the same underlying compute resources with secure, segregated networks and storage per tenant, and enterprise-grade security including SSO integration, role-based access control, LDAP, and Active Directory.-- Managing Multi-Tenant Accounts Hassle-free: With ClearML, CSPs and telcos can easily administer, control, and monitor tenant activity, with complete visibility over their infrastructure and precise control over user allocations, priorities, and quotas.-- Issuing Accurate Billing Based on Real-Time Usage: CSPs and telcos can gain absolute clarity on the amount of computing time, data storage, API calls, or microservices consumed by each tenant within a given timeframe. ClearML’s detailed reporting on usage makes issuing invoices much faster and more accurate, allowing CSPs and telcos to better manage costs and margins at a granular level.-- Providing Additional Services: As part of the GPU-as-a-Service solution, customers of CSPs and telcos will also be able to access ClearML’s unified, end-to-end AI Platform for the development and deployment of their AI and large language models. This includes the use of ClearML’s AI Development Center as a seamless platform for building, training, and fine-tuning models and then its GenAI App Engine for quickly deploying GenAI applications.“ClearML is thrilled to be able to offer CSPs and telcos with vital, secure multi-tenancy functionality, helping them to be able to provide the necessary tools to customers for managing and deploying AI workloads,” said Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO of ClearML. “We are helping them add GPU consumption billing, broaden their product portfolio, and reduce the amount of overhead required to service accounts. It’s a phenomenal solution for service providers looking to optimize their investments and better manage tenants.”To learn more about ClearML’s GPU-as-a-Service offering for CSPs and telcos, visit our website or request a demo About ClearMLAs the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, ClearML is used by more than 1,600 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is an NVIDIA partner and is trusted by more than 250,000 forward-thinking AI builders and IT teams at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, public sector agencies, and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml

