Melone Hatley, P.C. Announces The Opening of Their Newest Office Location in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, P.C., a leading female-owned family law and estate planning practice based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is pleased to announce their new office location in Columbia South Carolina , which opened October 1st, 2024. In addition to offices in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida, this new office marks the firm’s tenth location, continuing its commitment to provide exceptional legal services to individuals and families across the Southeast.The new office, located at 140 Stoneridge Drive Suite 440 Columbia, SC, will be headed by Amanda Mueller and a team of dedicated professionals. Like their other locations, the mission is compassionate and results-driven advocacy of their clients. The Columbia office will offer a wide range of family law services, ensuring clients receive the experienced guidance and support they need to navigate critical legal matters.“We are thrilled to be able to establish a presence in South Carolina,” said Rebecca Melone, founder and managing partner of Melone Hatley. “We are proud to support the legal needs ofour clients, and this expansion reflects our continuing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. We are excited to bring our vision to Columbia and the surrounding areas.”With its reputation for ensuring clients are active and empowered participants through their legal process, Melone Hatley, P.C. has become a trusted resource for those seeking clear, strategic, and empathetic legal representation. As the firm continues to expand, it remains dedicated in its mission of providing the most accessible, high-quality legal services to individuals, allowing them to make well-informed decisions about their futures.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. has operated as a female-owned law firm since 2014, helping families across Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida address a wide range of legal issues, including divorce, child custody, and other family law and estate planning matters. The firm offers compassionate yet assertive legal representation tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit their website at melonelawpc.com or call 839-213-4545.

