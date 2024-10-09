Premier Dennis King announces changes to Cabinet

CANADA, October 9 - Premier Dennis King announced changes to the Provincial Cabinet today, bringing in new leadership to key portfolios while reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving healthcare, housing and affordability for Islanders.

The following individuals were given new ministerial responsibilities this morning during a ceremony at Government House:

Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities;

Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade;

Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action;

Hon. Rob Lantz, Minister of Education and Early Years;

Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister responsible for the Status of Women. In addition, Minister Redmond will continue to serve as Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population; and

Hon. Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

They join the following ministers remaining in their portfolio:

Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General;

Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure;

Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness;

Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance; and

Hon. Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors.

Natalie Jameson, MLA for Charlottetown – Hillsborough Park, will leave her cabinet portfolios after serving in various roles since 2020 and will continue to serve as the MLA.

“I would like to thank Natalie for her five years of service to our province as a cabinet minister, and I look forward to having her continue to contribute on our Caucus team. I know that Natalie will continue to serve as a strong advocate for her constituents.” - Premier Dennis King

In addition, Premier King announced new responsibilities for the caucus leadership positions, including:

Susie Dillon, MLA for Charlottetown – Belvedere, will serve as Caucus Chair & Government House Leader; and

Brad Trivers, MLA for Rustico – Emerald, will serve as Government Whip.

