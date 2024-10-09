Toll Brothers Announces New Lakefront Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Commerce Township, Michigan

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at The Reserve at Crystal Lake , is coming soon to Commerce Township, Michigan. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature luxury waterfront living surrounding 40-acre Crystal Lake in picturesque Commerce Township, offering residents a scenic and tranquil lifestyle close to everyday conveniences. The Sales Center and decorated model home will open later this fall 2024.

Tucked along the shores of Crystal Lake, this elegant enclave will offer a selection of spacious single-family homes up to 3,904 square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites. Residents will enjoy access to a community beach and other inviting spaces where they can gather with family and friends. Home buyers will be able to personalize their new home with the help of a professional Design Consultant at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, creating their ideal new home in this tranquil lake community just minutes from exceptional local dining, shopping, events, and more. Home prices will start in the $800,000s.





“Toll Brothers at The Reserve at Crystal Lake is designed to offer a serene, lakeside lifestyle with the luxury and quality that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “This community provides the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience, making it a truly exceptional place to call home.”

Residents will enjoy a variety of amenities, including a private community beach area with a bathroom house and a rooftop deck nearby recreational opportunities for boating, camping, golf, disc golf, trails, sport fields, a water park and more, including Kent Lake, Proud Lake Recreation Area and Kensington Metropark.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Reserve at West Bloomfield , Edgewood by Toll Brothers , Parc Vista by Toll Brothers , North Oaks of Ann Arbor , and Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen .

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at The Reserve at Crystal Lake, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/Michigan .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

