BendPak Introduces the “Do It All” Two-Post Lift Series

New 16AP and 20AP Series bring unique safety and productivity features to heavy-duty lifts

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak supersizes its revolutionary AP Series two-post lifts with new 16,000- and 20,000-pound capacity models. The 16AP Series and 20AP Series offer a host of patented features to keep technicians safe and productive when working on anything from passenger cars to medium-duty trucks.



“Whether you’re maintaining a mixed fleet or expanding your business to handle larger commercial vehicles, our new 16AP and 20AP Series have you covered,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations. “They can reach further, hoist more and lift higher than other lifts in their class, all while protecting you with innovative ergonomics and safety systems that go beyond what’s available on other heavy-duty two-posts.”

Like all BendPak lifts, the 16AP and 20AP Series are Made Strong™ to deliver years of reliable performance. While traditional two-post lifts are designed with single-piece formed columns, new heavy-duty AP Series columns have multiple faces to more evenly distribute loads. This innovative design better withstands twisting and biaxial loading forces, minimizing column movement even under massive levels of stress and strain. As a result, lifted vehicles remain more stable throughout the service process.

BendPak’s exclusive Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS) provides another layer of protection. Standard swing arm restraints struggle to keep lift arms in place when vehicles suddenly and unexpectedly shift on their adapters, usually due to improper loading or when heavy components are added or removed, causing a dramatic change in center of balance. As a result, vehicles may fall.

To reduce this risk, the ASARS forged-steel design delivers a full 360 degrees of grip to secure the lift arms firmly in place with more than 2,000 pounds of load-holding force. This prevents unplanned arm movement during lift use and vehicle service operations, delivering unparalleled holding power under the biggest vehicles with minimal operator involvement for maximum peace of mind.

The swing arms themselves have a nested, telescoping design that provides greater extension, retraction, and under-vehicle clearance so technicians can access lifting points on a wide range of Class 1 through 5 vehicles. Arms can retract as short as 35 inches and extend all the way out to 65 inches. The lifts come standard with a 12-piece set of adapters to accommodate a variety of chassis configurations.

Dual-drive hydraulic cylinders deliver smooth operation and rise higher than those in comparable lifts. Maximum lifting height with adapters is 90.25 inches for the 20AP Series and 89.75 inches for the 16AP. Precision controls allow operators to manage descent speed, whether it’s a slow, controlled pace or a faster drop. This invaluable feature is perfect for aligning components or gently setting vehicle chassis onto high jack stands.

Mechanical safety locks are placed every four inches in the columns and engage automatically when lifting. Redundant failsafe mechanisms on both columns provide additional peace of mind. The columns are graciously spaced to provide ample room to spot big vehicles, accommodate wide truck mirrors and open doors without damage.

There are four lifts in the family, 16AP, 16AP-192, 20AP and 20AP-192. The 192 models offer additional height – 193 inches overall vs. 169 inches for the base models – for servicing taller vehicles. Under-vehicle clearance is 76 inches for the 16AP Series and 76.5 inches for the 20AP.

The lifts are backed by the BendPak 5-2-1 Warranty that provides five years of coverage on the lift structure, two years on the hydraulic cylinder(s) and power unit, and one year on operating components, electrical, labor and freight charges.

BendPak 16AP and 20AP two-post lifts are third-party tested and ALI Certified to meet industry safety and performance standards. Learn more about BendPak’s full line of two-post lifts at bendpak.com/car-lifts/two-post-lifts/ or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

