Leading Janitorial Services Company, CCS Facility Services, Expands Operations with New Branch in Houston, Texas

CCS Facility Services, a recognized leader in commercial cleaning and building engineering, is excited to announce the opening of its newest branch in Houston, Texas. The new office, located at 2500 Central Parkway, Houston, TX 77092, will provide a broad range of services tailored to meet the distinct needs of businesses, school districts, universities, industrial manufacturing, cleanroom, and governmental organizations in the area. With advanced janitorial solutions and expert building engineering services, CCS Facility Services is well prepared to offer Houston's facilities high-quality, reliable service.

This expansion underscores CCS Facility Services' dedication to extending its footprint and delivering top-tier facility services to companies nationwide. Texas marks the tenth state in the company's growing portfolio, signifying a key milestone in its strategic development.

"Houston is a hub of industry and opportunity, and we're excited to introduce CCS Facility Services' top-tier solutions to this dynamic city," said Troy Coker, CEO of CCS Facility Services. "Our goal is to enhance the environments where Houstonians work, learn, and grow, supporting the innovation and progress that drive this region. This expansion marks a significant phase in our growth strategy, and I cannot think of a better market."

The dynamic nature of Houston's economy and business landscape played a significant role in CCS Facility Services' decision to establish a presence in the city. As one of the largest and most diverse metropolitan areas in the U.S., Houston offers substantial opportunities for growth and partnership. The city's strong demand for quality cleaning services aligns perfectly with CCS Facility Services' commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

"We have been overwhelmed by the warm reception we've already received in Houston," said Bill King, Co-Chief Operating Officer of CCS Facility Services. "As a former Houstonian, I know firsthand how supportive and welcoming this community can be. We are excited to introduce our brand and look forward to building strong relationships with local businesses."

CCS Facility Services is also deeply committed to having a positive impact on the local community by not only delivering exceptional service but also by creating jobs for Houston's residents. The company intends to engage with local initiatives and organizations, further demonstrating its commitment to being a responsible and active corporate citizen.

"Houston continues to be a magnet for businesses eager to serve our growing population and expanding businesses. We are pleased to welcome CCS Facility Services, a company with a long-standing and successful track record, to northwest Houston. We look forward to CCS Facility Services bringing good-paying jobs, being an exemplary corporate neighbor to the community, and providing valuable services to Houstonians," said Penny Morales Shaw, state representative for House District 148. "Their decision to expand into the city of Houston highlights the strength of our market and the opportunities it offers."

CCS Facility Services is excited about its future in Houston and looks forward to making a long-term, positive impact in the city.

About CCS Facility Services

Founded by a dedicated group of professionals with a vision of elevating the standards in commercial janitorial services, CCS Facility Services has grown over the last 40 years into a boutique provider of expert janitorial and building engineering services. Operating across ten states and serving premium brands, CCS Facility Services is passionate about delivering unparalleled service and taking exceptional care of the people who care for its clients' facilities. They are a company built to serve.

