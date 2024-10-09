PepeCoin Announces Exclusive Burn Event for BasedAI Network Integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rare Utility Memecoin Takes a Major Step Toward Increased Scarcity and New Utility



PepeCoin, the OG 2016 memecoin known for its rarity and utility, is about to undergo a significant transformation. The team behind PepeCoin is introducing a deflationary burn event that will reduce the supply of PEPECOIN, creating a potential supply shock in the market. This move is set to make the memecoin even more scarce, potentially boosting its value and utility in the process.

As part of this event, PEPECOIN holders will be able to burn tokens in exchange for Brain credits. These credits will then be used to obtain BasedAI Brains, the powerful subnets driving the innovative BasedAI Network. BasedAI tokens have been fairly distributed to PepeCoin holders through a staking farm as rewards for loyalty and locking tokens. This initiative is a step toward addressing the challenges of centralized AI systems, particularly in privacy and security, by leveraging a decentralized AI network.

A New Era of Utility for PepeCoin

With this burn event, the coin will cement its status, offering holders a direct role in the development and growth of BasedAI’s decentralized AI network. Holders will participate technically in the BasedAI network through staking and contributing resources to the network including the mining and validation processes.

By participating in the burn event, PEPECOIN holders are not just reducing the supply, they are also gaining a stake in the future of decentralized AI. BasedAI is tackling critical issues in centralized AI systems, ensuring enhanced privacy, security, and user control over AI technology.

About BasedAI and the Future of Decentralized AI

BasedAI (powered by BasedAI:BASED) is a network designed to solve the issues plaguing traditional, centralized AI systems. With the introduction of BasedAI Brains, users will have the ability to control their own AI subnets, directly contributing to a more secure, decentralized AI ecosystem. This initiative aligns with Pepecoin’s mission of breaking down barriers in both the cryptocurrency and AI worlds.

The upcoming PepeCoin burn event is set to bring even more utility to the token, while also playing a key role in the future of AI decentralization.

About PepeCoin

Established in 2016, PepeCoin ($PEPECOIN) is the original meme coin. It leverages the viral internet meme ‘Pepe the Frog’ to build a strong community of crypto enthusiasts and memers. PepeCoin is also building the first decentralized social wrapper for DeFi through open-source tooling and dank memes.

Contact

Marjore Barros

marjore@energentmedia.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.