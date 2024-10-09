Kawasaki Engines Celebrates Dealer Network at Equip Exposition 2024

More than 7,700 authorized dealers provide sales, service and expertise to professional landscapers and homeowners.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Engines has made 2024 the Year of the Dealer to recognize the value and importance of its vast network of more than 7,700 authorized dealers, a theme that will feature at Equip Exposition 2024, Oct. 16-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.



“At Kawasaki Engines, we are always focused on providing ever-improving support for our dealer partners, but in 2024 we are concentrating even greater efforts, and officially calling it the Year of the Dealer. At Equip Expo we want attendees to understand we have an extensive dealer network that supports a product owner’s entire experience,” said Nelson Wilner, senior vice president and general manager of Kawasaki Engines.

During Equip Expo, Kawasaki Engines’ indoor exhibit [booth #1064] will represent the customer journey, where Kawasaki’s dealer network, engines, and parts and accessories all work together to deliver proven performance and quality. There will be five stations for attendees to complete:

Dealer counter – the centerpiece of the exhibit, dealer attendees can speak with technicians as well as learn more about what Kawasaki can offer them. Landscapers can find a local dealer and learn more about the advantages of working with an authorized dealer.

Engine series – several engines across a variety of power levels and end uses will be featured and staffed with subject-matter experts to help answer questions and provide additional information.

EVO/EFI technology station – learn more about the latest engine family and fuel-injection technology.

Genuine parts – discover the complete line up of KTECH™ filters, fuels, tune-up kits and oils.

Feeding America – for attendees who visit all five stations and complete the journey, Kawasaki Engines will make a donation to Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the country; the company’s goal is to raise funds for 100,000 meals through completed journeys and additional donations from attendees.



At Kawasaki Engines’ outdoor exhibit [booth #7400D], showgoers can get up-close and see firsthand why Kawasaki Engines remains the industry standard, with mowers from various manufacturers on hand and a ride ‘n drive course where attendees can test and compare products. A special time-trial skills test will also be created, where attendees will be able to test themselves against the times of industry influencers who will drive the course on the first day and set a time to beat. Two winners will be selected each day to receive a package of Kawasaki Engines gear.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

Tiffany Young

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

616-954-3027

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10d1b4b4-79f6-4f44-98e0-d8da2b4bc5f4

