The increasing demand for asthma treatment is largely driven by the rising number of asthma cases. Factors such as increased smoking and air pollution are impairing lung function and contributing to the development of asthma, thereby heightening the need for treatment. Additionally, government bodies and agencies are working to boost awareness of asthma treatment in less developed countries.

New York, USA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Asthma Treatment Market to Cross ~USD 32 Billion by 2030 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Asthma Treatment Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading asthma treatment companies’ market shares, challenges, Asthma Treatment market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Asthma Treatment companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Treatment Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global asthma treatment market during the forecast period.

In the drug class segment of the asthma treatment market, the short-acting bronchodilators category held a significant revenue share in the asthma treatment market in 2023.

Notable asthma treatment companies such as AstraZeneca, GSK plc, Novartis AG, Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., adherium, Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Landos Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ribon Therapeutics, Liquidia Corporation, Pulmocide, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Avalyn Pharma Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the asthma treatment market.

In January 2024, GSK plc announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as an additional maintenance therapy for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above.

In July 2023, Hormosan Pharma GmbH, a subsidiary of Lupin based in Germany, launched the release of Luforbec. This is a fixed combination medication available in a pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI), comprising beclometasone and formoterol. It is intended for the management of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Germany.

In January 2023, Landos Biopharma shared its clinical development pipeline mentioning that LABP-73 which is a novel NLRX1 agonist is under development for the treatment of asthma and COPD.

Asthma Treatment Overview

Asthma treatment primarily focuses on managing symptoms and preventing flare-ups to maintain a good quality of life. The cornerstone of treatment involves inhaled corticosteroids, which reduce inflammation in the airways and help prevent symptoms. These medications are typically used on a daily basis to control chronic symptoms. For acute relief, short-acting beta-agonists (SABAs) are prescribed to quickly open up the airways during an asthma attack. Long-acting beta agonists (LABAs) are also used in combination with inhaled corticosteroids for more persistent symptoms, helping to keep airways open over an extended period.

In addition to medication, asthma management includes identifying and avoiding triggers such as allergens, smoke, or respiratory infections. Patients often benefit from a personalized asthma action plan, developed in collaboration with their healthcare provider, which outlines how to monitor symptoms, use medications, and respond to worsening symptoms. Regular follow-up visits with a healthcare professional ensure that the treatment plan is effective and adjusted as needed, helping to minimize the impact of asthma on daily life.





Asthma Treatment Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the asthma treatment market due to the high prevalence of asthma and the presence of major industry players in the region. These factors are driving the market's growth in North America. Key companies in the area are heavily investing in research and development to create and commercialize new asthma treatments. For example, in December 2021, Amgen Inc. and AstraZeneca announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab-ekko), a medication designed as an additional maintenance treatment for severe asthma in adults and children aged 12 years and older.

Asthma Treatment Market Dynamics

The asthma treatment market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector driven by significant advancements in both pharmaceutical and technological innovations. Historically dominated by traditional inhalers and corticosteroids, the market has expanded to include a wide range of treatment options such as biologics and targeted therapies. These newer treatments, which address underlying inflammatory processes and specific biomarkers, have become increasingly popular, especially for patients with severe or uncontrolled asthma. The introduction of biologics like monoclonal antibodies has revolutionized asthma management, offering more personalized and effective treatment options compared to conventional therapies.

Market dynamics are also influenced by the rising prevalence of asthma globally, which increases demand for new and improved treatments. Factors such as urbanization, environmental pollution, and lifestyle changes contribute to the growing number of asthma cases. This trend prompts pharmaceutical companies to invest heavily in research and development to develop innovative therapies and stay competitive. Additionally, increasing awareness and improved diagnostic techniques help in early detection and better management of asthma, further fueling the market growth.

The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in shaping the asthma treatment market. The approval process for new medications can be lengthy and complex, involving rigorous clinical trials and regulatory scrutiny. However, regulatory agencies are also working to expedite the approval of novel therapies through programs like fast track and priority review. This balanced approach aims to ensure that new treatments reach the market swiftly while maintaining safety and efficacy standards.

Competitive dynamics within the market are characterized by strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among major pharmaceutical companies. These strategies enable companies to leverage each other's strengths, expand their product portfolios, and gain access to new markets. Additionally, the rise of digital health technologies and telemedicine has introduced new avenues for asthma management, such as mobile health apps and remote monitoring devices, which complement traditional treatment methods and offer more comprehensive patient care.

Overall, the asthma treatment market is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing innovations, increasing disease prevalence, and evolving patient needs. The landscape is likely to be shaped by advancements in personalized medicine, regulatory changes, and emerging technologies, all contributing to more effective and accessible asthma management solutions.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Asthma Treatment Market CAGR ~4% Asthma Treatment Market Size by 2030 ~USD 32 Billion Key Asthma Treatment Companies AstraZeneca, GSK plc, Novartis AG, Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., adherium, Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Landos Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ribon Therapeutics, Liquidia Corporation, Pulmocide, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Avalyn Pharma Inc., and others

Asthma Treatment Market Assessment

Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Inhaled Corticosteroids, Systemic Corticosteroids, Short-Acting Bronchodilators, Long-Acting Bronchodilators, Antimuscarinics, Leukotriene Inhibitors, Biologicals Others Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral, Inhaled, Injectable Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Asthma Treatment Market Report Introduction 2 Asthma Treatment Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Asthma Treatment Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Asthma Treatment Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Asthma Treatment Market Layout 8 Asthma Treatment Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

