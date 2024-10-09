Renowned Personal Injury Firm Brings 65 Years of Experience to Berks County

READING, PA – Munley Law, a leading personal injury law firm with a 65-year legacy of fighting for accident victims’ rights throughout Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Reading, PA. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s commitment to serving communities across the state.

Located at 606 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601, the new office will provide residents of Reading and surrounding areas with direct access to Munley Law’s award-winning team of personal injury attorneys.

“For over six decades, Munley Law has been dedicated to helping accident victims secure the compensation they deserve,” said Caroline Munley, Managing Partner at Munley Law. “Our expansion into Reading allows us to better serve the Berks County community with the personalized, meticulous, and compassionate legal representation that has become synonymous with the Munley name.”

Munley Law’s team of experienced attorneys understands that seeking compensation for injuries can be intimidating. The firm’s approach involves working closely with clients from the initial consultation to the final settlement or verdict, ensuring they are supported and informed throughout the process.

What Sets Munley Law Apart:

– Free initial consultations

– Decades of experience in personal injury law

– A track record of successful settlements and verdicts

– Individualized attention from a team of skilled attorneys

– No fees unless money is recovered for the client

The Reading office is now open and accepting new clients. Injured victims and their families are encouraged to contact the law firm for a free consultation to discuss their cases and understand their legal options.

For more information about Munley Law or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://munley.com/reading/ or call 610-831-4234.

About Munley Law:

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing accident victims and their families throughout Pennsylvania. With a team of skilled attorneys and a commitment to client advocacy, Munley Law has earned a reputation for securing substantial settlements and verdicts for its clients across a wide range of personal injury cases.

