See Innovative PreK-8 Career and Technical Education (CTE) in Action!

Are you a PreK-8 educator interested in providing more hands-on, minds-on learning that is focused on offering your students a look into possible careers and connecting them to their community? If so, check out a Learning Tour at St. George Municipal School on Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In August of 2020, the Maine DOE was awarded $16.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models Funding. Maine was one of 11 states to receive funding and used it to launch the Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) project, a multi-pronged solution with a primary goal of generating innovative remote learning models to provide equitable access to high-quality remote learning opportunities for all students. The RREV Research & Design (R&D) team is continuing the momentum of this work by offering Learning Tours and fostering peer-to-peer professional learning.

St. George Municipal School (PreK-8) was a RREV awardee. Through its innovative pilot, the school has been exploring the benefits of career and technical education for the last few years. CTE is typically only available at the high school level, so those involved have been creating their curriculum along the way! On Oct. 25 at the Learning Tour, you will get the opportunity to see their new Makerspace building, observe the learning in action, and talk to teachers and students.

This Learning Tour space is limited to 10 additional Maine educators. If you are interested in joining us on this tour, please reach out to Elaine Bartley, the RREV R&D Director, at elaine.bartley@maine.gov.

To learn more about the RREV awarded innovative pilots, please click here. There will be other Learning Tours available throughout this school year. You can find the list of upcoming tours on our website.