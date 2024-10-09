Seagull Software Combines with Mojix to Create a Leading Supply Chain and Traceability Platform

Integrated solutions will enhance how companies manage their supply chain, combining product labeling with end-to-end, item-level traceability

BELLEVUE, Wash. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seagull Software (“Seagull”, or the “Company”), the developer of BarTender®, a global leader in label management software, announced that it has combined with Mojix, a leader in item-level inventory management and traceability. The Company will revolutionize supply chain traceability by combining BarTender’s strength in labeling technology with Mojix’s real-time intelligence and data platform, creating a powerhouse in end-to-end supply chain management.



The Company will leverage BarTender’s global customer base and value-added channel partner network with more than 250,000 customers across 175 countries to deliver innovative traceability solutions utilizing Mojix’s advanced cloud-based SaaS platform.

“We believe that labeling is the key to addressing the traceability challenge,” said Dan Doles, now acting Chief Executive Officer and Director of Seagull. “BarTender’s labeling software is ubiquitous at the front end of the supply chain, enabling the printing of more than 100 billion labels each year. By combining with Mojix, we will capture and track that data through the supply chain, providing unparalleled item-level traceability and visibility.”

Chris Cassidy, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer of Seagull, added, “By integrating Mojix’s advanced traceability and data platform with Seagull’s powerful BarTender labeling software, we are able to provide our customers with value-added solutions for compliance, sustainability, serialization, and inventory and asset management requirements across the supply chain ecosystem. Going forward, our customers will have access to an end-to-end traceability solution that captures data at every touchpoint, offering unmatched product visibility for a variety of use cases.”

Nigel LeGresley, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of Seagull, echoed this sentiment, “This step is a natural evolution of the strategic partnership we announced previously and marks a new chapter in our commitment to enhancing supply chain transparency and efficiency. We will deliver a seamless, cloud-based solution that connects item-level data across global supply chains. This is a game-changer for businesses looking to enhance product authentication, automate inventory management, and improve overall operational efficiency.”

About Seagull Software

Seagull Software is a provider of label management software for designing, printing, and automating the production of labels, barcodes, and RFID tags. Every year, businesses of all sizes and industries, including the world’s largest and most dynamic supply chains, trust Seagull’s BarTender® solutions to create, manage, print, mark and code over 100 billion labels, barcodes, RFID tags, dates, and other identifiers to keep their products moving, traceable and safe. The Company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For further information about Seagull, please visit www.seagullsoftware.com.

About Mojix

Mojix is a leader in real-time, item-level visibility solutions and development services that provide end-to-end business intelligence for supply chains around the globe. Mojix harmonizes data to provide traceability, product authentication and automated inventory management solutions that are built on a high security, scalable SaaS platform. Mojix captures event-triggered actions and vital characteristics by tracking billions of unique identities, to follow item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance their customer experience. Learn more at www.mojix.com.

© 2024 Mojix, Inc. Mojix, maiven, Source, and ytem are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mojix, Inc.

© 2024 Seagull Software, LLC, Seagull Scientific, LLC, BarTender Software, LLC. BarTender, BarTender Cloud, Intelligent Templates, Drivers by Seagull, the BarTender logo, the BarTender Cloud logo and the Drivers by Seagull logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Seagull Software, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

