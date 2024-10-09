Second Annual NYS DEIA Workforce Symposium Held

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State's second annual Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Workforce Symposium. The symposium brought together DEIA practitioners and leadership from across State agencies to strategize about both the current DEIA landscape and emerging trends.

“Diversity is New York’s greatest strength — it is embodied in our history of social justice and our intrinsic commitment to civil rights,” Governor Hochul said. “As DEIA efforts are attacked across the nation, we have focused on building the most diverse administration in the State’s history, and cementing a more equitable and more inclusive future for New Yorkers.”

“New Yorkers need to see themselves represented by their government,” Lieutenant Governor Delgado said. “On behalf of all New Yorkers, I am profoundly committed to embracing and emboldening our state’s diversity, and continuing to have the necessary conversations on DEIA so that we can always welcome fresh ideas and new voices — that’s how we cultivate a stronger, more connected New York.”

Governor’s Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is not just responding to the challenges of today but setting a bold new standard for inclusive governance. We are dedicated to creating a government that reflects the strength and richness of our diverse communities — where systems are just, opportunities are equitable, and every employee belongs. Today's second annual New York State DEIA Symposium is a moment for us to energize our efforts, deepen our commitment, and continue building a workforce that is truly reflective of the people we serve.”

Led by the Governor's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the daylong in-person event consisted of expert speakers, workshops, award presentations, wellness opportunities and strategic relationship building. Building on the success of the inaugural symposium, this year’s symposium featured a plenary on the current legal landscape of DEIA in addition to five workshops related to the current needs and emerging trends in DEIA to ensure that New York State's DEIA initiatives are both effective and sustainable:

Developing Leadership Buy-in for DEIA Efforts

Expanding Equity from the Inside Out

Integrating Trauma-Informed Approaches with DEIA

Strengthening Accountability in DEIA through Self-Care

Developing a Community of Practice for DEIA Practitioners: What’s Next for DEIA Practitioners and How is the Work Evolving?

Additionally, the state recognized the accomplishments of a state agency, an agency head, and a DEIA practitioner who have all made outstanding contributions toward advancing DEIA initiatives for New York State. The awards celebrated those who have demonstrated excellence through their efforts to recruit and retain talent, foster an inclusive and accessible workplace, and promote equity in policies and programming. The three awards were presented to:

New York State Department of Labor

Dr. Minosca Alcántara, Executive Director, New York State Bridge Authority

Talia Santiago-Bonds, Chief Diversity Officer, New York State Office of Mental Health

Governor’s Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “I am so proud to be a part of an administration that focuses on creating a more equitable and inclusive world. Governor Hochul recognizes that diversity, equity and inclusion are critical and that it’s essential to remember the importance of adding the 'A' to DEIA. Accessibility is a fundamental human right, and by prioritizing it, we can ensure that everyone feels valued and included.”

Executive Director for the New York State Office of Language Access Margarita Larios said, “Language empowerment is key to truly celebrating diversity and advancing equity, inclusion and accessibility in New York State. The highly intersectional nature of DEIA work requires specialized training but also strong partnerships that often start or are solidified through opportunities like this unique symposium. The NYS Office of Language Access is grateful to Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez and her team for their guidance and our continued collaboration all year long, including today’s event where we gain so much in motivation and tools to further our reach and impact together. In tandem with OGS Commissioner Jeannette Moy’s resolute support and Governor Hochul’s deliberate leadership, happenings like today inspire us to continue working hard to serve all New Yorkers.”

Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said, “At the New York State Department of Civil Service, we’ve been working hard to bolster the state workforce and encourage a wide range of applicants to better reflect the wonderful mosaic of the Empire State and the many unique faces, voices, backgrounds and ideas of those we serve. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re working to reduce barriers and ease the path to public service for all New Yorkers, particularly those from diverse backgrounds and communities. It’s easier than ever to join public service and begin a rewarding, good-paying, stable career while helping your fellow New Yorkers on a daily basis.”

As the first female Governor of New York, Governor Hochul has been a champion for DEIA. In her 2024 State of the State address, Governor Hochul directed executive-controlled agencies with more than 300 full-time employees to hire a Chief Diversity Officer or other position dedicated full-time to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Additionally, Governor Hochul directed the Office of Employee Relations, in collaboration with the Governor’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, to develop a DEI training for all State employees as well as the Department of Civil Service — in collaboration with the Governor’s Office — to initiate and provide anti-racism training.

Governor Hochul has also taken several actions to build a stronger, more diverse workforce. These efforts include: eliminating Civil Service exam application fees, launching a public awareness campaign to promote the thousands of open jobs in state government, establishing Centers for Careers in government to help New Yorkers find careers in state service, expanding opportunities via the Governor’s Program to Hire Individuals and Veterans with Disabilities (55 b/c), providing funding for new testing centers across the State and expanding the NY HELPS program, which temporarily waives the civil service exam requirements for thousands of vacant state job opportunities accessible to the general public.