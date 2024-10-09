Vishay Intertechnology 1 Form A Solid-State Relay Is Industry’s First to Offer AEC-Q102 Qualification and a 100 V Load Voltage

Available in the Space-Saving SOP-4 Package, Automotive Grade Device Delivers Industry’s Fastest Turn-On and Turn-Off Times of 0.1 ms Typical

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first 1 Form A solid-state relay to offer AEC-Q102 qualification and a 100 V load voltage. Offered in the low profile SOP-4 package, the Vishay Semiconductors VORA1010M4 delivers the industry’s fastest turn-on and turn-off times of 0.1 ms typical, in addition to the highest operating temperature to +125 °C.

The fast turn-off time of the optically isolated device released today is a result of its integrated turn-off circuit, while its combination of a state-of-the-art infrared emitter and photovoltaic diode array delivers its fast turn-on time. This switching performance makes the solid-state relay ideal for safety-critical applications, while its compact SOP-4 package saves space over competing solutions in the DIP-4 package.

Offering an isolation voltage of 3750 V RMS , the Automotive Grade VORA1010M4 is designed to provide clean, bounce-free switching for glass dimming, lighting control, inverters, motor controls, and battery management systems (BMS) in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles; industrial motor drives and controls; security and automation systems; and telecom servers and datacenters.

Available in tape-and-reel packing, the device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the VORA1010M4 are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80152 (VORA1010M4)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720320844646

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.