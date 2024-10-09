Athli App Launches “Body Temple” by Linn Lowes: A New Fitness Program Designed to Push Your Limits

Linn Lowes unveils a new six-week fitness challenge on the Athli App with a mix of strength training and high-intensity workouts

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of her birthday, celebrity trainer Linn Lowes is launching her latest fitness program, Body Temple - Not Your Typical Gym-program, exclusively on the Athli App. This new six-week challenge offers a dynamic, gym-based regimen that’s crafted to take users out of their comfort zones and deliver serious results.



Available starting October 6, Body Temple offers a balanced mix of classic weightlifting routines and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions to help users build strength, increase endurance, and sculpt their bodies. The program runs four days a week, ensuring participants stay engaged while accommodating the physical recovery time that fuels true progress.

"This plan is all about breaking through barriers," says Linn Lowes, founder of Athli and lead trainer. "It's not about staying comfortable; it's about pushing yourself beyond what you thought possible. Whether you’re looking to build lean muscle, target glutes, or boost overall fitness, Body Temple will keep your body guessing and growing."

The first week offers a sneak peek into what participants can expect:

Day 1: Shake It Off - Up Tempo Lifting

Shake It Off - Up Tempo Lifting Day 2: Golden Glutes - Lower Body with Glute Focus

Golden Glutes - Lower Body with Glute Focus Day 3: Rest

Rest Day 4: Build Your Beast - Upper Body

Build Your Beast - Upper Body Day 5: Endurance Energy - Up Tempo Lifting

Endurance Energy - Up Tempo Lifting Day 6 & 7: Rest

This program marks another significant step in Athli’s mission to provide empowering fitness programs for women. Athli, owned by Appex Group Inc., continues to grow its offerings, expanding the app’s diverse training options that help users stay motivated and achieve their health goals.

“We’re excited to introduce Body Temple to our Athli community,” said Karetha Strand, CEO of Appex. “This program reflects our commitment to delivering high-impact fitness experiences. Linn's unique approach aligns perfectly with our mission of helping users push past their limits to achieve personal strength and growth."

With Body Temple, Athli aims to provide users with the tools to feel empowered and accomplished, no matter where they are in their fitness journey. The launch of this program underscores Athli’s continued commitment to elevating the fitness experience for women.

About Athli:

Athli is a women's fitness app owned by Appex Group Inc. and founded by celebrity trainer Linn Lowes. The app offers a comprehensive suite of features, including gym and home workout plans, pregnancy programs, step tracking, nutrition guidance, and more. Athli is designed to be a complete fitness solution for women, helping users achieve their health and fitness goals with ease.

For more information about Athli and the new Body Temple program, visit https://www.athli.store/ .

To download the Athli App on iOS, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/athli-female-fitness-coach/id1546738786 .

Media Contact:

Kerri Walsh

press@joinappex.com

+1 (617) 209-9498

