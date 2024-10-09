FE International Advises the Acquisition of DropFunnels by OptionScout

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, the award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of DropFunnels, an all-in-one marketing solution, by OptionScout, a FinTech platform.



From landing page creation to SEO optimization to sales tracking, DropFunnels was designed to help founders launch products faster. It’s easy-to-use and customizable, making it flexible to specific business needs—a feature Jordan Mederich, Founder, found lacking in other solutions.

“It's hard as a solo entrepreneur to launch your business very quickly and rapidly iterate to get you the results that you need,” said Mederich. “I decided that there had to be a better way. I wanted to build a sales and marketing tool that would allow anyone, from any background, to very quickly launch and iterate and scale their business online with the power of WordPress.”

A key priority for the founder was securing a buyer capable of both shaping a long-term strategic vision for DropFunnels and seamlessly transitioning ownership. The team at FE International had already identified the perfect buyer within their extensive network, ensuring a perfect match for the company's future growth.

“We’re very excited about the successful transaction,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, “Especially considering the deep-rooted relationships with the firm that drove both parties across the line.”

Beau Crabill, Founder of OptionScout, runs a portfolio of fintech solutions and is a previous client of FE International. Upon learning about the opportunity from the FE International team, he quickly moved to submit an offer, recognizing its strategic value. “I was interested in DropFunnels as soon as I saw it on the market,” said Crabill. “This is a product I am passionate about. I believe it truly helps entrepreneurs.”

His first plan as the owner of DropFunnels is to continue refining the platform. “The only priority is the product,” said Crabill. “I've been tracking customer tickets and the reason for them. Operationally, we've made zero changes to support, but our support tickets are down about 80%. Why? Because we've been focusing on product—making fixes and adding improvements.”

DropFunnels customers trust the product largely because of the dependable support they receive when issues arise. However, Crabill aims to elevate this experience even further. “A year from now, I don't want people to rely on support. I want DropFunnels to be viewed like a Toyota—reliable and always working as expected,” he said.

The deal terms include a short transition time for Mederich, who is already building his next product—Revatto, a subscription recovery and reactivation solution for subscription brands. To learn more, see read our case study on the deal: feinternational.com/blog/profitable-from-day-one/

About DropFunnels:

DropFunnels is an all-in-one marketing solution to get businesses online with a website in minutes. It allows users to develop a home site, create an authority blog, and build a high-converting sales funnels all with the ease of a drag and drop editor that requires no coding or tech skills. For more information, visit dropfunnels.com.

About FE International:

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. FE’s team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value of over $50 billion.

With its headquarters in New York and locations in London, Miami, San Francisco, Warsaw, and Mumbai, FE International was named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024 by the Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit feinternational.com .

