Neurological Biomarkers Market Size Projected to Reach USD 18.9 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 13.6% CAGR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Neurological Biomarkers Market size was estimated at $5.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $18.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases such as Huntington’s disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and others drives the growth of the global neurological biomarkers market. Based on application, the Alzheimer’s disease segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3555 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬The key market players analyzed in the global neurological biomarkers market report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Quanterix, Shimadzu Corporation, Neurobio, Merck KGAA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:The global neurological biomarkers market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on type, the proteomic segment held more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.1% throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the Alzheimer’s disease segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 13.8% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the global neurological biomarkers market across North America generated more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities? 