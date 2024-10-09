Quaint Oak Bank Receives SBA Preferred Lender Program Designation

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank announced it has been granted the Preferred Lender Program (PLP) designation by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This prestigious designation is a testament to Quaint Oak Bank’s expertise, experience, and commitment to supporting small businesses across the nation.



The PLP designation enables Quaint Oak Bank to streamline the SBA loan approval process, providing customers with greater speed and certainty in securing financing. As a PLP lender, the established financial institution is authorized to make unilateral approvals on SBA-guaranteed loans.

“Our long-standing track record of successful SBA lending has culminated in this recognition,” said Steven Willard, SBA Team Leader and Commercial Relationship Manager. “We are committed to offering the best possible service to our customers and believe that this new designation will enhance our ability to do so.”

With the SBA’s backing, Quaint Oak Bank can offer flexible financing options to businesses that may not qualify for conventional loans, including those lacking collateral or with projected rather than historical cash flow. This program is particularly beneficial for startups, business acquisitions, and companies experiencing rapid growth.

For more information about Quaint Oak Bank’s SBA lending services and how the PLP designation can benefit your business, visit www.quaintoak.com/business-banking/commercial-loans/sba-loans/.

