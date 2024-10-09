Hotel Engine Rebrands to Engine, Adds Flights and Car Rentals to Its Modern Travel Platform

Fastest-growing business travel platform debuts new brand and expands offerings; Engine is an all-in-one platform for booking and managing work trips

DENVER, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engine , the modern travel platform for booking and managing business trips, today announced its expansion to an all-in-one travel platform. Adding flights and car rentals to its renowned hotel booking services, this transformation positions Engine as the most logical choice for companies that don’t want to overspend on business travel, or drain resources managing it.



Engine allows you to book with nearly every hotel in the world, and with all major airlines and car rental companies. It offers the flexibility to modify or cancel trips at any time without sunk costs, and delivers a unified view of all company travel, trends and spend. Customers can identify savings opportunities quickly and consistently via analytics served up on the platform.

“Hotel Engine became the leading platform to book and manage hotels for business travel. Now, as Engine, we’re modernizing business travel at scale. With the addition of flights and cars, we’re an all-in-one platform that adds value for the whole company — from travelers to accounting teams,” said Engine CEO and Founder Elia Wallen. “With Flex and FlexPro, we offer the most flexibility for changes and cancellations. With our convenient payment program, Direct Bill, we cover your company’s travel costs upfront and send a single consolidated invoice, which has saved accounting teams hundreds of hours per year.”

Engine is easy to adopt - it doesn’t have any membership fees, agent-assist fees or require a contract to use. Travelers benefit from its extensive network, free 24/7 access to award-winning Member Support, convenient features and robust loyalty program. In addition to earning loyalty points at preferred hotels, airlines, and car rental brands, members earn Engine Rewards, which can be redeemed for free travel.

“We also make booking for groups and events easy. Engine Groups is the most effective way to browse properties, compare rates and book hotels for large groups, with white glove service at every step,” Wallen added. “This service is for any group trip with 9+ rooms or extended stays. Our platform identifies the best accommodation options and our Groups team negotiates with the hotel directly on the details.”

