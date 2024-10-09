OnStation Welcomes Former DOT Chief Mack Long to Drive Public Sector Adoption

CLEVELAND, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the leading provider of digital stationing solutions for the heavy highway industry, today announced the appointment of Mack Long as its new Strategic Advisor.



Mack brings over 30 years of experience working for both contractors and Departments of Transportation. Previously, he served as the Director of the Montana Department of Transportation as well as President and General Manager of Wyoming’s JTL Group. Mack is a recognized expert in the industry and has served as the Chairman of the Committee on Construction for American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). In his capacity as strategic advisor, Mack will guide OnStation relationships with public sector officials, research, and grant funds.

Throughout his career, Mack has been passionate about putting the right technology into the hands of road crews, which aligns with the OnStation corporate mission. “OnStation is the best tool out there for both the DOTs and contractors to make sure their projects get built right. It’s the critical tool that connects every road worker with the information they need to be productive and safe,” said Long.

CEO Patrick Russo noted how the addition of Mack Long deepens OnStation’s value proposition for DOT and contractor teams who often work side by side on the same projects. The app allows team members to instantly find their live digital station and offset reading, drop flags at specific locations, attach images, send chat messages, and share with colleagues across the entire project.

"OnStation focuses on providing a digital location to every worker on a jobsite to help make their jobs easier and safer. We solve challenges roadway crew experience daily by aligning the needs of DOT project owners and the contractor community, so everyone derives increased value from digital stationing. Mack’s experience on both sides of road construction project teams will help guide us towards fulfilling this vision. It is awesome our company is attracting folks like Mack, and I am excited to learn from him,” said Russo.

For more information about OnStation and its solutions, please visit www.onstationapp.com.

About Mack Long

Mack was born in Billings, Montana, where he grew up and raised his own family. He attended Montana State University (MSU) in Bozeman, Montana, and graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. After college, Mack worked in Bozeman where he met and married his wife, Karen, in 1990. Mack returned to MSU to earn a Construction Engineering degree. Later, he and Karen moved to Texas where Mack worked for Peter Kiewit & Sons construction and engineering firm. While in Texas, Mack and Karen raised their family and welcomed their son, Nathon to their family.

In 1995, they moved back to Billings and Mack went to work for the family construction company, JTL Group, Inc. Shortly after moving back, their daughter was born. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1998 where Mack became the President and General Manager of JTL Group, Wyoming. In 2002, Mack moved into JTL Group’s main administrative office and worked with his father, Joel, in Billings. JTL Group, Inc. was acquired by MDU Resources Group Inc. in 1999. When Joel retired in 2003, Mack became the President and Regional Manager for Knife River Corp, Inc., an MDU Resources division, until he retired in 2009.

Mack has been the owner and partner in business ventures over the past 10 years and his experience in the construction field has been wide and varied across airport reconstruction, highways, utilities work, and major industrial plant construction. In 2021 Governor Greg Gianforte appointed Mack to be the Director of the Montana Department of Transportation. Mack proudly served in this role and was asked to be the Chairman of the Committee on Construction for AASHTO. Mack retired in April of 2024 to spend more time with his wife.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations. OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems.

Jessica Kodrich

jkodrich@onstationapp.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4dccfb6-c5d1-4af4-851b-79ec1f2b4e36

Mack Long Mack Long, former Director of the Montana Department of Transportation and Chairman of ASSHTO, joins the OnStation team as their new Strategic Advisor.

