Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Ryan Carroll as VP Performance Marketing

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that it has named Ryan Carroll as VP Performance Marketing, to lead brand management, creative strategy, trade marketing, and integrated sales and marketing planning, reporting to Susan Sanderson, SVP Marketing, Ecommerce and Loyalty.



“We are pleased to have a talented marketer such as Ryan join the team as we move with speed to strategically reset and transform Sportsman’s Warehouse,” said Sanderson. “He brings a depth of retail experience to the team and is well-versed in demand generation, DTC media, data analytics, media activation and creative development. His strategic approach to media investment, combined with a deep understanding of consumer, shopper and customer acquisition and retention, has proven successful in expanding market share while exceeding growth objectives.”

Ryan is a highly accomplished marketing executive with over 20 years of retail expertise in full-funnel performance marketing, growth strategy, brand-building and driving measurable ROI for both mid-sized and enterprise businesses. Throughout his career, working with brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Macy’s, Carnival Cruise Line, Peloton, Office Depot, Planet Fitness, and more, Ryan has excelled in translating complex business objectives into high-impact, measurable, and memorable campaigns that consistently deliver results. From previously owning-operating a full-service growth marketing and technology agency - to leading an enterprise portfolio within the Omnicom network, Ryan's scalable and proven growth strategy will now take shape on the brand side at Sportsman's Warehouse.

"With a career dedicated to retail brand-building and performance marketing, I am eager to leverage my expertise at Sportsman’s Warehouse to effectively engage and attract a broader outdoor consumer base," stated Carroll. “Sportsman’s is a staple in the category. I am excited to reinvigorate its brand positioning as the premier outdoor specialty retailer in the US. Additionally, my passion for the outdoors, combined with a strategic growth mindset, will enable a scalable, predictable and profitable model to grow the business and expand market share.”

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contact:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sportsman’s Warehouse

(801) 304-2816

investors@sportsmans.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.