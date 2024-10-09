The largest family medicine gathering in Canada takes place in Vancouver in November

FMF 2024: The best in family medicine education and networking

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family doctors from across Canada and around the world will be converging on the Vancouver Convention Centre November 6th to 9th to celebrate everything family medicine during the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC)’s Family Medicine Forum (FMF).



The four-day event is Canada’s premier family medicine conference and the largest in Canada. It is an opportunity to recognize the incredible work done by family doctors in practice, research, and academia. FMF also offers attendees the opportunity to socialize, share ideas, expand networks, and celebrate everything great about family medicine.

Here are just some of the things attendees can expect from FMF 2024:

Educational program: FMF 2024 offers 40 scientific posters and 150 new sessions and workshops that share innovations in family medicine and provide the latest guidelines to help attendees stay on top of what is new in their profession. Renowned experts and thought leaders share their expertise through engaging presentations and interactive sessions. To view the full program, please visit fmf.cfpc.ca/program.

Networking and collaboration: FMF 2024 is the place to catch up with friends and colleagues from around the world and build new relationships that will last a lifetime. Attendees can enjoy a full complimentary breakfast, designated coffee and networking breaks, end-of-day receptions, wellness activities, and daily evening events.

Exhibit Hall: Family doctors can peruse the extensive and wide-ranging Exhibit Hall and interact with representatives to learn about the latest advancements in medical technology, health care solutions, and more.



FMF 2024 promises to be an unforgettable event that will help shape the future of family medicine, empower health care professionals, and improve patient care. FMF is also the home of family medicine, where family doctors can celebrate their successes and be recognized for their role in improving the health and well-being of patients across Canada.

The CFPC’s Family Medicine Forum is sponsored by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), MD Financial Management Inc. (MD), and Scotiabank. Together, the CMA, MD and Scotiabank are firmly committed to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada. As proof of this commitment, and in collaboration with the CMA and MD, Scotiabank is investing $115 million to support physicians and the communities they serve across Canada.

FMF helps Canada’s family physicians advance professionally and be recognized for their excellence in family medicine through awards and presentation of scholarships to students and residents.

Register now to take part in this showcase of family medicine: fmf.cfpc.ca.

About the College of Family Physicians of Canada

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization representing more than 44,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada’s 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements. The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

