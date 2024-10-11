Sarah R Jay unveils her new single: DUBAI'S MOONLIT GLOW (Official Vocal Version)

Prepare to be enchanted as rising star Sarah R Jay releases her latest single, a hypnotic Techno-Pop anthem celebrating the magic of Dubai by night.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following her vocal debut with "Sea of Sorrow" in August, this new soundtrack pulsates with energy, taking listeners on a sonic journey through the city’s luminous landscapes.With almost 1 million streams and over 100,000 listeners since her recent debut on Spotify, Sarah's unique sound has already captivated a global audience, especially in the USA.DUBAI'S MOONLIT GLOW (Official Vocal Version) is set to elevate her even further. The song isn’t just music; it’s an immersive love letter to Dubai, where "skyscrapers touch the heaven" and "the desert meets the lights."Sarah’s deep beats and ethereal melodies conjure a vivid tapestry of "golden beams" and "neon dreams," capturing the city’s essence in a way that makes "spirits rise and flow."Her classical background shines through, seamlessly blending driving bass, punchy drums, a captivating mix of synths, and delicate piano to transport listeners into the heart of Dubai’s vibrant pulse.A STUNNING VIDEO RELEASEThis time, the track comes with an inspiring music video, now available on major music and video platforms. The video showcases the dazzling beauty of Dubai by night, enriched with exclusive shots from the recording studio, offering a visual and auditory journey through the heart of the city as well as the creative process behind this beautiful song.SARAH R JAY, A RISING STAR IN TECHNO POPKnown for her genre-defying sound, Sarah R Jay is rapidly becoming a force in the Techno-Pop scene. Her classical roots, combined with modern electronic flair, offer a fresh, global perspective, and DUBAI'S MOONLIT GLOW marks just the beginning.The track was recorded, mixed, and mastered with the support of Sherif Mohsen, a renowned sound engineer in Arabic music and studio manager at Ras Al Khaimah’s Music Zone, a cultural excellence in Ras Al Khaimah created under the vision of the local ruler, HRH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.This collaboration adds a unique cultural touch to Sarah R Jay's latest release, making it a true UAE musical gem.ABOUT SARAH R JAYSarah R Jay is a singer, composer, and producer blending Techno-Pop and Melodic Techno music with classical influences. A Trinity College London graduate, she crafts dynamic compositions that seamlessly blend storytelling with electronic beats. Proudly representing the UAE, Sarah is poised to make her mark on the international stage.DUBAI'S MOONLIT GLOW is now available on all major streaming platforms.Listen to the song on Spotify:Watch the music video on Youtube:Follow Sarah R Jay on Instagram:

Dubai's Moonlit Glow (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.