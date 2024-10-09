Teletrac Navman Wins AutoTech Breakthrough Award For “Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teletrac Navman , a Vontier company and the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announced it has won “Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year” in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program for its AI-enabled TN360 fleet management platform.The awards are conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.With the TN360 platform, Teletrac Navman enhances efficiency, safety and helps to promote sustainability in mixed-fuel fleets. The solution integrates traditional fleet requirements with emerging fuel types such as Electric Vehicles (EVs). Key features include energy consumption monitoring, real-time alerts and predictive analytics, state-of-charge tracking for EVs, and trip data that feeds its integrated Electric Vehicle Evaluator (EVE) tool.EVE by Teletrac Navman analyzes historical telematics data, and provides detailed roadmaps for adopting EVs into any operation and considers a wide range of data including trips, dwell times and loads. EVE is even able to advise on the optimum number of chargers to install and where. This data-driven approach ensures a seamless and efficient transition, optimizing energy use and reducing costs. Teletrac Navman manages over 700,000 vehicles and assets worldwide, with its cloud-based platform.“Thank you to AutoTech Breakthrough. Teletrac Navman is focused on the future of mobility and increasingly that means sustainable fleets, no matter what alternative fuels they use to operate their fleet,” said Alain Samaha, CEO at Teletrac Navman. “By adopting TN360 in their operation, fleets are provided with a single pane of glass to reduce the complexities in decision making when it comes to achieving their net zero goal.”“TN360 offers an array of powerful features designed to streamline operations, enhance safety and drive sustainability for fleet operations. We’re seeing a multi-energy future with companies moving from fossil fuels to more sustainable fuels, electrification, compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and hydrogen. This transition will happen at different times in different places,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “By simplifying complex processes and leveraging AI, Teletrac Navman ensures sustainable planning and operations for fleet managers looking to achieve their vision for a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future. We’re thrilled to award them with ‘Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year!’”The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.####About Teletrac NavmanTeletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information visit teletracnavman.com.Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.About VontierVontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website www.vontier.com

