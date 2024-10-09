Acme United to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 18, 2024

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for Third Quarter 2024 on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet Friday, October 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784, international callers dial 1-201-689-8560, conference ID: 13748799.

Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap, Safety Made and Elite First Aid.. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

Legal Disclaimer:

