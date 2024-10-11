Travel Agency Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Travel Agency Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $582.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The travel agency services market has expanded considerably, from $400.15 billion in 2023 to $430.97 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is driven by the rise of online travel agencies, increasing disposable incomes, globalization and ease of travel, advancements in transportation, middle-class expansion, and more marketing efforts.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Travel Agency Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

Travel Agency Services Market: The travel agency services market is anticipated to grow robustly in the coming years, expected to reach $582.36 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of digital platforms, a rising demand for personalized travel experiences, a surge in mobile app bookings, elevated customer service expectations, expansion into niche travel markets, and growth in business travel. Major trends include personalized travel experiences, adventure tourism, sustainable travel practices, technology and AI adoption, an emphasis on customer service, and social media marketing.

Growth Driver Of The Travel Agency Services Market

The increasing popularity of adventure and experiential travel is likely to stimulate the growth of the travel agency services market going forward. Adventure and experiential travel involves immersive experiences that engage travelers in exploring new environments and cultures through activities like hiking, rafting, and cultural tours. This growing interest is fueled by the desire for unique and personalized experiences that extend beyond traditional tourism. These travel options enable deeper engagement with natural landscapes, wildlife, and local communities, enhancing understanding and appreciation of destinations. Travel agency services help curate, plan, and book these tailored experiences, ensuring safety and convenience for travelers.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Travel Agency Services Market Share?

Key players in the market include TUI Group, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, CWT Global BV, BCD Travel Services BV, Egencia LLC, American Express Global Business Travel, HIS Co Ltd, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd, TripAdvisor Inc, Frosch International Travel Inc, World Travel Inc, Corporate Travel Management Limited, The Priceline Group Inc, Direct Travel Inc, Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd, MakeMyTrip Limited, Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd., Wing On Travel Service Limited, Tzell Travel Group LLC, Omega World Travel Inc, Fox World Travel Inc, Travel Leaders Group LLC, Yatra Online Inc, Thomas Cook Group plc, JTB Corporation, Liberty Travel Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Travel Agency Services Market Growth?

The travel agency services market is adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning through tools like AI-powered search engines. These tools offer accurate, personalized, and swift search results, improving the travel booking experience for both agencies and their clients.

How Is The Global Travel Agency Services Market Segmented?

1) By Services: Full Service Global Travel Arrangements, Additional Travel Services

2) By Tourist Type: Domestic, International

3) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking

4) By Tour Type: Independent Traveler, Package Traveler, Tour Group

5) By Age Group: 15 To 25 Years, 26 To 35 Years, 36 To 45 Years, 46 To 55 Years, 66 To 75 Years

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Travel Agency Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Travel Agency Services Market Definition

Travel agency services offer professional assistance in planning, booking, and managing travel arrangements for individuals and businesses. These services ensure a seamless and well-organized travel experience through expert consultation.

Travel Agency Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global travel agency services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Travel Agency Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on travel agency services market size, travel agency services market drivers and trends, travel agency services market major players and travel agency services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

