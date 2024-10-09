Standout Transportation Technology Innovators Recognized in 5th Annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the winners in its 5th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
As the smart transportation market is set to exceed $130 billion in the coming year, and the autonomous vehicle market projected to hit $556.67 billion by 2026, the industry is experiencing a seismic shift. Breakthrough innovations in AI-driven autonomous systems, vehicle electrification, and shared mobility are paving the way for interconnected, transformative technologies. These advancements not only enhance customer experiences but also create new, sustainable business models—driving both industry growth and environmental progress.
“In some ways, this is the most thrilling time for automotive innovation since the very first motor car. However, the automotive industry is also facing challenges such as power consumption, sustainability, cybersecurity risks and regulatory challenges. Our program recognizes the breakthrough technology that is helping varying sectors of transportation to work more efficiently and address these challenges head on,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “We extend our sincere congratulations to our 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners and congratulate them on their success and momentum in driving breakthrough innovation in the transportation technology industry.”
The 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Connected Car
Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)
Connected Car Innovation of the Year: nSpireAuto by Endeavour Technology
Connected Car Platform of the Year: Tata Communications MOVE™
Data Management Platform of the Year: KPIT Technologies
Head-Up Display (HUD) Solution of the Year: Ready Vision QVUE by HARMAN International
Overall Connected Solution of the Year: SoundHound Chat AI
Automotive Cybersecurity
Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year: Block Harbor Cybersecurity
Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: RT-64x Root of Trust, Rambus
Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: VicOne
Navigation and Mapping
Navigation Technology Solution of the Year: Mapbox
Sensor Technology
Auto Sensor Innovation of the Year: indie Semiconductor
Automotive Sensor Software Solution of the Year: 1NCE
Smart Parking
Smart Parking Innovation of the Year: VinAI
Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Solution of the Year: Tau Motors
Vehicle Telematics
Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: EquipmentShare
Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year: Kaluza
Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year: EVE by Teletrac Navman
Fleet and Transportation Management
Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Nauto
Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: Fleetio
Public Transportation Technology Solution of the Year: UbiRider
Transportation Logistics Management Solution of the Year: Cognosos
Transportation Management Solution of the Year: Automotive Research and Testing Center (ARTC)
Autonomous Driving Technology
Autonomous Vehicle Platform of the Year: Kognic
Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year: GPR
Artificial Intelligence
AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year: Autofleet
AutoTech AI Solution of the Year: Tern AI
Best Use of AI in AutoTech: Lotlinx
Auto Dealership
Auto Dealership Solution of the Year: Jump IQ by Dave Cantin Group
Auto Dealership Technology of the Year: Tekion
Industry Leadership
Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Solera
AutoTech CEO of the Year: L&T Technology Services
Car Buying App of the Year: Auto AI by BCG X, Pocket Configurator
Overall AutoTech Company of the Year: Applied Electric Vehicles
Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year: Ottopia
Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year: Sonatus
