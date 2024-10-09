NobleAI to Address AI Innovation for Sustainable Product Ingredients at Premier Industry Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI , a pioneer in Science-Based AI solutions for Material Informatics, today announced upcoming speaking events featuring their executives at Sustainable Brands and Change Chemistry: 2024 Innovators Roundtable . As corporate leaders and consumers alike have made their desire for more sustainable products clear, NobleAI has emerged as the sought-after leader in using AI for science to speed the discovery of chemical and material formulations.



Sustainable Brands 2024, October 14 - 16, Town & Country Resort, San Diego, CA

Panel: “Transforming Product Development Through Innovative AI Applications.”



This panel will discuss exciting ways that AI is transforming product development cycles in service of sustainability.

Panelist: Ned Weintraub, Chief Revenue Officer, NobleAI

Tuesday, October 15th - 4 PM - 5 PM

Location: T&C Ballroom D

Live Demo Presentations: NobleAI Risk Assessment and Ingredient Replacement (RAIR) Solution Discover how NobleAI's end-to-end Risk Assessment (RA) and Ingredient Replacement (IR) solution rapidly evaluates product risks against hazardous material lists, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations while identifying safer alternatives—all within minutes. Attendees will see RAIR in action and learn how companies can achieve safe, sustainable solutions quickly. Tuesday, October 15th 11:30 AM and Wednesday, October 16th at 12 noon. Booth 500





Change Chemistry: 2024 Innovators Roundtable, October 28 - 30th, Nike Campus, Beaverton, OR

“AI as an Enabler of Safer and More Sustainable Chemicals and Products.”

This session will discuss how AI is supporting companies’ transition to more sustainable product lines. Panelist: Ethan Mirsky, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, NobleAI Wednesday, October 30: 11:30am - 1pm

This session will discuss how AI is supporting companies’ transition to more sustainable product lines. Startup Cohort Presentations. Ned Weintraub, CRO, NobleAI - will participate in a series of pitch presentations featuring innovative companies who are changing the landscape in chemistry. Monday October 28th: 1:20pm





About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially-proven AI solutions for Material Informatics powered by its unique Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. Science-Based AI models are developed quickly, securely and privately for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via the cloud-based Noble Visualization Insights & Predictions (VIP) platform, NobleAI provides actionable insights to accelerate product development and reduce costs while improving product performance and sustainability. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo (formerly known as Solvay), and the company’s solutions are already delivering economic returns at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe.

