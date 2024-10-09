Clinical Asset Management leader TRIMEDX announces new leadership hires & promotion to enable continued growth and innovation

Welcomes Chief Commercial Officer Ted Dunham & Chief Technology Officer Jeff Monroe, promotes Jason Henley to president of cybersecurity

Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX—an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity—has announced two new additions and a promotion to its executive leadership team.

Joining TRIMEDX are Ted Dunham as chief commercial officer and Jeff Monroe as chief technology officer. Also, Jason Henley has been promoted to president of cybersecurity. These new additions to the leadership team will allow TRIMEDX to continue to grow and innovate on delivering service excellence to clients through new and differentiated solutions and features within its product portfolio.

“Ted, Jeff, and Jason bring decades of experience commercializing products & solutions, leading digital transformations & commercial teams, and developing talent," says TRIMEDX CEO Henry Hummel. "Their leadership will continue TRIMEDX’s track record of driving best-in-class results while developing new and innovative ways to deliver persistent value to our clients.”

New hires

Chief Commercial Officer Ted Dunham is responsible for commercialization strategy with a focus on delivering new business, increasing market share & revenue growth through successful marketing strategies, and leading the acquisition of new clients. He oversees TRIMEDX Business Development, Enterprise Solutions, Marketing & Communications, and the Cybersecurity Business Unit. Dunham joins TRIMEDX from Atlanta-based FORTNA, where he served as the chief revenue officer. Prior to FORTNA, Dunham had an 18-year career with GE HealthCare, where he held a variety of senior leadership positions. He earned an MBA from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont.

Chief Technology Officer Jeff Monroe leads the TRIMEDX Technology, IT, and Product business teams. In this role, he directs the design, acquisition, management, and implementation of enterprise-wide technology and infrastructure while analyzing technology and trends to improve the company’s products and performance. Prior to joining TRIMEDX, Monroe spent nearly 15 years at Cardinal Health, where he held a variety of senior leadership roles spanning both Product and Technology. Monroe earned his MBA from The Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Ohio University.

Promotion

President of Cybersecurity Jason Henley brings over 20 years of experience in operational and commercial roles and has been with TRIMEDX for 12 years. He started his TRIMEDX career leading pricing, transitioned to client services, and recently led business development. His experience in leading successful commercial pursuits and teams makes him well-suited to lead the Cybersecurity business unit. With established cybersecurity platforms in place, Henley will lead efforts to accelerate commercialization efforts and growth of those solutions. Henley earned an MBA from Loyola University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company in the United States delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

