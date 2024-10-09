Net3.org Launches Beacon Network for Privacy-Enhanced Communications

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for privacyfocused communications and data security continues to rise, decentralized communications project Net3.org has officially announced the launch of its Beacon Network. Through this new network, users can test their network performance and stay updated on the project’s latest developments. This feature marks another important breakthrough for Net3 in the Web3 and privacy communication space, offering global users the opportunity to participate in the construction of the next-generation communication network.

The Beacon Network provides users with an easy-to-use platform where they can test their network performance and contribute to the optimization of the communication network. Through this network, users can assess key indicators such as bandwidth, latency, and traffic stability, feeding this data back to the decentralized Net3 network to help further enhance global communication performance.

The COO of Net3 stated, “The launch of the Beacon Network is not only part of our technological progress, but it also offers users a direct way to engage in testing our network and contribute to its improvement. We hope that through this initiative, more users will experience the advantages of Net3’s technology, helping us build a more secure, efficient, and stable global privacy communications network.”

About Net3: Building a Decentralized Privacy Communication EcosystemNet3 is dedicated to constructing a novel privacy communication network by leveraging advanced technologies such as Web3 and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). The decentralized architecture of Net3 empowers users with complete control over their data while providing highly secure communication services. By incentivizing user contributions of resources, Net3 fosters a global community of contributors that helps ensure privacy and resource sharing.Net3 employs advanced governance mechanisms to ensure decentralized management and efficient network operation. Additionally, Net3 introduces the DePIN model, allowing users worldwide to contribute idle devices and bandwidth to construct and maintain the network infrastructure, breaking free from the limitations of traditional centralized networks.

Core Products: From Networking Protocols to Global Privacy CommunicationsNet3’s core product offerings cover a wide range of technologies, ensuring ease of use, scalability, and high performance for its privacy communications network. These products include:

Net3 Core: A central server responsible for managing network resources and cryptographic keys, ensuring efficient network management and security.

Net3 Link: A core networking protocol compatible with multiple mainstream protocols, optimized according to different network environments.

Net3 SDK: A development toolkit for developers, enabling third-party applications to seamlessly integrate with the Net3 network and expand the ecosystem’s reach.Future Development: A Four-Phase Roadmap for Global Privacy CommunicationNet3 has laid out a clear roadmap divided into four key phases, each with specific goals:

Phase 1 - Beacon Network:Support the global foundational network through data collection and clustering, which is the basis for the launch of the new beacon network.

Phase 2 - Protocol Privacy Network:Develop core network protocols to further enhance privacy protection in global communication networks.

Phase 3 - Telecom Privacy Network:Build a communication system independent of traditional telecom services through a proprietary telecom privacy network.

Phase 4 - Star Privacy Network:Provide global privacy communication services via low Earth orbit satellites, achieving secure and private communication worldwide.

Global Market Opportunities and Future Potential: With the booming privacy communication market, the Net3 project, backed by its advanced decentralized architecture and comprehensive product layout, is rapidly gaining market traction. Market forecasts predict that by 2029, the privacy communication network market will grow to $103.69 billion. Net3's innovative model and technological advantages are sure to play a significant role in this field.





Hu bert hi (at) net3.org

