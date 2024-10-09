True Story Of Intimate Betrayal Every Word Wiretapped Only Time In History

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: In DECEIT v. DECEIT Vernon Baumrind delves into the harrowing experience of marital infidelity and its devastating impact on families, told through the lens of an extraordinary legal battle. Set in the late 1970s, long before the era of cell phones, this narrative is unique, capturing the raw and unfiltered conversations of the antagonists through a wiretap—a method now nearly impossible in today’s technological landscape.This story is not just about betrayal; it’s about the lengths one man went to protect his family, even at the risk of violating federal wiretapping statutes. The resulting legal battle gained national attention, culminating in a segment on ABC’s 20/20 program in 1985. The recordings and their transcriptions were sealed by a family court judge to protect the children involved, and only now, forty-five years later, is the full story being told.DECEIT v. DECEIT is more than a tale of personal turmoil; it is a story of resilience, character, and the pursuit of truth in the face of overwhelming adversity. Vernon Baumrind shares his most challenging life experience with the hope that readers will find valuable lessons and inspiration in his journey. This updated edition addresses readers’ questions from the original publication. It offers new insights, making it a must-read for anyone interested in real-life legal drama, personal growth, and the complexities of human relationships.Key Highlights:• Unprecedented True Story: DECEIT v. DECEIT by Vernon Baumrind reveals an extraordinary tale of betrayal, espionage, and the pursuit of justice, documented through wiretapped conversations from the 1970s.• Impactful Legal Battle: The narrative focuses on a monumental legal battle stemming from marital infidelity, which gained national attention and was featured on ABC’s 20/20 in 1985.• Historical Context: Set in the late 1970s, the story captures raw and unfiltered conversations via wiretap, a method now nearly impossible due to modern technology.• Resilience and Truth: The book highlights the lengths one man went to protect his family, risking federal statutes, and showcases themes of resilience, character, and the pursuit of truth.• Updated Insights: The updated edition includes answers to readers’ questions from the original publication and offers new insights, making it relevant for those interested in real-life legal drama and personal growth.About The Author:Vernon Baumrind is the father of two adult children and grandfather of four, living in Charlotte, North Carolina. While raising two children as a single full-time parent as a real estate valuation professional, Vernon earned the pinnacle designation in the industry (MAI), comparable to that of a CPA in the accounting profession. For 20 years, he wrote and produced hundreds of narrative real estate appraisals for the banking industry, thus contributing in this way to the robust development of the Charlotte, North Carolina, metropolitan area in the 1980 to 2000 era. Vernon was also a developer of residential and industrial subdivisions in the surrounding Charlotte market. As an aspiring entrepreneur, Vernon also developed and holds a patent on a unique asphalt recycling technology currently in use by the US Navy, the US Marines and multiple cities across the United States. He remains an active tennis player, taking time out for his grandchildren and authoring this book on which he holds the copyright.Availability: “Deceit V. Deceit” is available for purchase on Amazon and will soon be available in major bookstores nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.