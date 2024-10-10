Global Small Gas Engine Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small gas engine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.84 billion in 2023 to $2.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the small gas engine market historic period can be attributed to rise in outdoor power equipment demand, the growing construction industry, residential lawn maintenance, and agricultural applications.

The small gas engine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The small gas engine market growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for portable generators, focus on green and sustainable solutions, expansion of the construction sector, and increasing adoption in emerging markets. Major trends in the forecast period include a shift towards electric alternatives, smart technology integration, emphasis on lightweight and compact designs, eco-friendly solutions, innovations in fuel technology, and diversification of applications.

Growing demand for the landscaping and gardening industries is expected to propel the growth of the small gas engine market going forward. The landscaping and gardening industry refers to a wide range of activities related to the design, installation, and maintenance of outdoor spaces, including residential gardens, parks, commercial landscapes, and public green spaces. Lawn mowers and trimmers are essential tools in landscaping and gardening. They are powered by small gas engines, driving the demand for these engines. Small gas engines are used in leaf blowers and garden vacuums, which are crucial for maintaining neat and tidy outdoor spaces.

Key players in the small gas engine market include Briggs and Stratton Corporation, Kohler Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Yamaha Motor Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kubota Corporation, Kipor Power, Champion Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems Inc., Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., Fuzhou Launtop M&E Co. Ltd., Liquid Combustion Technology LLC, Lifan Power USA, Zongshen Power, Subaru Corporation, Sinoquip Power, Chongqing Winyou Power Co. Ltd., Lombardini Srl, Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Excalibur Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Changzhou ETK Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Taizhou Genour Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Tecumseh Products Company, Robin America Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Ltd., Loncin Industries Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp., Triton Duro Power Systems Inc., Performance Assembly Solutions, Central Diesel Inc., Sage Parts.

Major companies operating in the small gas engine market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as the New-Tech Small Turbine Engine Program, to increase their profitability in the market. The New-Tech Small Turbine Engine Program refers to an initiative or project aimed at the development and advancement of small turbine engines incorporating new and innovative technologies. The program aimed to address the specific needs of the military for unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance aircraft, and other smaller platforms where compact, powerful, and reliable engines were crucial.

1) By Engine Displacement: 20 cc to 100 cc, 101 cc to 400 cc, 401 cc to 650 cc

2) By End-Use: Gardening, Industrial, Construction

3) By Equipment: Lawnmower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator, Rotary Tiller, Pressure Washer, Concrete Vibrators, Concrete Screed, Edger, Leaf Blower, Snow Blower

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the small gas engine report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

small gas engine refers to small, low-powered internal combustion gasoline-powered engines that usually run-on gases such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas, or natural gas.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global small gas engine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on the small gas engine market size, small gas engine drivers and trends, and small gas engine market growth across geographies. The small gas engine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

