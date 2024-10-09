Software Defined Data Center Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Software Defined Data Center Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software defined data center market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $63.66 billion in 2023 to $77.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industry standards and vendor offerings, scalability and elasticity, demand for streamlined operations, software-centric approach, cost efficiency and resource optimization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Software Defined Data Center Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The software defined data center market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $178.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to vendor innovation and offerings, edge computing and iot growth, demand for automation and orchestration, cloud adoption and hybrid it environments, continued emphasis on digital transformation. Major trends in the forecast period include open source and standardization, sustainability and green it initiatives, data center modernization and efficiency, composable infrastructure development, zero trust security models, software-defined networking (sdn) advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Software Defined Data Center Market

The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the software defined data center market. The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity, lowering operational costs, enabling faster decision-making, increasing efficiency, technological advancements, push towards digitalization from stakeholders, and others. The increasing adoption of digitalization will generate a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, driving the need for software defined data centers. This need for data centers will create a huge demand for data center services to set up, manage, and operate data centers.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Software Defined Data Center Market Growth?

Key players in the software defined data center market include VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Nutanix, Red Hat Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Tintri Inc., DataCore Software, Scale Computing, Pivot, StratoScale, Coho Data Inc., Maxta Inc., Hedvig Inc., Diamanti Inc., Robin Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Software Defined Data Center Market Share And Analysis?

Growing adoption by hyper-scale cloud is a major trend in the software defined data center market. Hyper-scale is about massive scale in computing, typically for big data or cloud computing. Hyperscale infrastructure is designed for horizontal scalability and leads to high-performance levels, throughput, and redundancy to enable fault tolerance and high availability. Hyperscale computing often relies on massively scalable server architectures and virtual networking. Hyperscale cloud solutions deliver the most cost-effective approach to addressing demanding requirements.

How Is The Global Software Defined Data Center Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small Scale Enterprise

3) By End-User: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Software Defined Data Center Market

North America was the largest region in the software defined data center market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Software Defined Data Center Market Definition

Software defined data center (SDDC) refers to a data storage facility where networking, storage, CPU, and security are all virtualized and offered as a service. SDDCs are similar to a traditional data center, with some prominent differences, specifically through their use of abstraction, virtualization, automation, and resource pooling.

