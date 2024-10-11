Private Equity Global Market 2024 To Reach $709.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.2%

Private Equity Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The private equity market size has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $437.26 billion in 2023 to $480.80 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0%. This growth is driven by increasing globalization and interconnectivity, rising consumer spending and business opportunities, a demand for modern infrastructure, escalating financial costs, and a growing need for diversification.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Private Equity Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The private equity market is set for rapid growth, expected to reach $709.48 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing investments in digital health startups, rising interest rates, growing competition from strategic investors, the emergence of start-up culture, and heightened entrepreneurial activity. Major trends include increased investments in technology, technological advancements, the use of big data analytics, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the adoption of robotic process automation.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Private Equity Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18706&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Private Equity Market

The increase in the number of startups is likely to enhance the growth of the private equity market. Startups are young businesses in their initial development stages, typically focusing on introducing innovative products, services, or technologies. This rise in startups is driven by better access to funding and a desire for innovative and adaptable work environments. The growth of private equity firms is essential for achieving financial stability and improving long-term success prospects.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/private-equity-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Private Equity Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the private equity market are Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brookfield Corporation, Blackstone Inc., Clayton Dubilier& Rice Information(CDR) LLC, EQT AB, KKR & Co. Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc. , Hellman & Friedman LLC, Warburg Pincus LLC, TPG Capital (TPG) Inc., General Atlantic Service Company L.P, Silver Lake Technology Management L.L.C., Vista Equity Partners, Advent International Corporation, Permira, Bain Capital LP, Francisco Partners Management L.P, L Catterton, CVC Capital Partners, Insight Partners

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Private Equity Market Size?

In the private equity market, there is a growing emphasis on innovative products like private equity secondary offerings, which provide investors with enhanced liquidity options. This allows investors to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on attractive opportunities by buying and selling pre-existing commitments to private equity funds, thereby increasing liquidity in a traditionally illiquid asset class.

How Is The Global Private Equity Market Segmented?

1) By Fund Type: Buyout, Venture Capitals (VCs), Real Estate, Infrastructure, Other Fund Types

2) By Investor Type: Institutional Investors, High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), Family Offices, Fund Of Funds

3) By Industry: Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Goods, Energy And Infrastructure, Financial Services, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Private Equity Market

North America was the largest region in the private equity market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the private equity market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Private Equity Market Definition

Private equity involves direct investments made into private companies or public companies intending to delist from public exchanges. These investments are typically executed by private equity firms or investors, who often take an active role in managing or restructuring the companies to improve their performance and increase overall value.

Private Equity Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global private equity market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Private Equity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on private equity market size, drivers and trends, private equity market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

